India Vs Australia 4th Test: Ex-Australian Players Slam Their Side's Tactics On Day 4

Australia's campaign for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy started on a dominant note with a thumping win over India at Adelaide. However, the visitors since then have showcased their sound cricketing merit to counter the fiery Tim Paine-led side. The home team were firm favourites coming into the final fixture of the four-match Test series considering their phenomenal record at the Gabba. However, Ajinkya Rahane & Co. could very well emerge victorious as the match is evenly poised after Day 4. Australian greats are apparently not pleased with their side's tactics on the penultimate day and have also criticised the approach.

India vs Australia live: Australian greats left unimpressed with Australia's tactics

Both the teams will look to go all guns blazing on the all-important final Day of the Test series decider. While India only need to salvage a draw in order to retain the coveted Border-Gavaskar Trophy, it is imperative for the home side to clinch a victory in order to lay their hands on the silverware. India have a solid chance of upsetting Australia's record at the venue, as with 294 more runs to win, they surely have the firepower to go after the target.

Australia, on the other hand, must bundle out India to fulfil their trophy aspirations. This could be a reason why several ex-players are of the opinion that the home team should have contemplated on an early declaration. While commentating on Day 4, Mark Waugh suggested that the hosts could have adapted a more aggressive approach in order to gain an upper hand in the encounter. According to Waugh, if Australia would have been more proactive with their batting, they could have stood a chance of declaring their innings early. As per the former player, this would have given them a much better chance of registering yet another famous win at the Gabba.

Former Australian wicketkeeper, Adam Gilchrist, also echoed the same sentiments as he pointed out that considering the weather, it would have been a wiser decision if the team would have gone for an early declaration. The 49-year-old was not too pleased with the tactics used by Tim Paine and the Australian team management despite being aware of the weather forecast.

India vs Australia 4th Test: What transpired on Day 4?

Steve Smith, who roared back to form with a match-winning performance at Sydney, was the top performer for Australia on Day 4. The star batsman scored his 31st half-century in the longer format and chipped in with 55 crucial runs. Steve Smith's promising knock was ultimately cut short after Mohammed Siraj sent the 31-year-old packing. Mohammed Siraj was the pick of the Indian bowlers as he claimed his maiden five-wicket haul in only his third Test match.

India are 0-4 in pursuit of 328 - or a draw - while Australia are left with three sessions to collect the 10 wickets they need to regain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy@ARamseyCricket's day four report: https://t.co/HpZPh0I5lP #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/vMSkag8Zus — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 18, 2021

