How Did Washington Sundar Get Such A Unique Name? All-rounder's Father Reveals Story

21-year-old Washington Sundar is emerging to be a great prospect for Indian cricket. The player in recent years has earned a reputation of being a useful all-rounder in the shortest format of the game. However, the cricketer earned an opportunity to showcase his capabilities in Test matches as well after several key players from the Indian contingent were on the sidelines due to injury concerns.

The talented cricketer's heroics in the ongoing India vs Australia 4th Test at Brisbane have garnered immense praise from all corners. After the player's lion-hearted half-century, his father, M Sundar, revealed the actual reason behind the youngster's name.

Washington Sundar father: M Sundar clears the air regarding his son's name

The Indian team has showcased great determination in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Apart from India's dismal outing in the opening contest of the series, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side have staged a miraculous turnaround and made a thumping comeback in the series. Washington Sundar, who was picked ahead of Kuldeep Yadav for the Test series decider due to his superior batting skills, repaid the faith shown by the think tank with a remarkable knock.

The hosts looked to be in a comfortable position on Day 3 at The Gabba after they ran through the Indian top-order. However, Washington Sundar, alongside Shardul Thakur, orchestrated a fabulous 123-run partnership to rob Australia of an imposing lead. Speaking on his son's outstanding show, M Sundar in his conversation with a leading news agency, revealed how the 21-year-old has always been a potent batsman.

M Sundar also had cricketing aspirations during his playing days, and at one point in time was also a probable in Tamil Nadu's Ranji Trophy squad. He mentioned how his mentor, PD Washington, who was a former armyman, had a great impact on him as he helped him buy uniforms, pay school fees, get books for Sundar and take him on cycle for cricketing training when he was small as M Sundar was not financially secure at the time. This is why he decided to name his son after him. M Sundar also expressed his disappointment over his son missing his Test century on his debut. According to him, Washington Sundar should have played the role of an aggressor after Thakur's dismissal.

The Washington Sundar Test debut saw the left-handed batter scored crucial 62 runs for team India and toiled hard in the middle for 144 deliveries against a formidable Australian bowling attack. The young cricketer played an age-defying knock and strengthened his case for the coming Test matches as well. The player also now holds the record of scoring most runs as a number seven batsman in Australia on debut.

India vs Australia 4th Test: India vs Australia live streaming details

After the end of Day 4, India need 324 runs more to clinch the contest, as well as the series. The final day of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy promises to be an action-packed one, as both sides will be looking to go all guns blazing at the Gabba. Fans in India can tune into the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX) at 5:30 AM (IST) for the live telecast of the game. The India vs Australia live streaming will also be made available on the SonyLIV app.

Innings Break!



Australia all out for 294 in the second innings. A 5-wicket haul for Siraj and a brilliant 4-wkt haul for Shardul Thakur.



Live - https://t.co/bSiJ4wEymL #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/RUtvFTJ8v8 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 18, 2021

