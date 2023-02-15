India Vs Australia: David Warner's Stories After Returning 'Back Home' Intrigues Fans

Ahead of the second Test against Team India in New Delhi Australia opener David Warner was seen arriving in Delhi for the second Test. David Warner posted his photo on Instagram upon arriving in New Delhi. David Warner also posted the iconic India Gate's image on his Instagram and wrote the caption 'Back Home'.

David Warner plays for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League and New Delhi is like a second home to him. David Warner has a separate fan following in India and he also enjoys the love he gets from the Indian fans. David Warner is a stalwart of the Indian Premier League and had also performed well for the Delhi Capitals in the previous season of the IPL.

David Warner arrives 'Back Home'

A few days back David Warner's video of him performing the signature step of Indian movie 'Pushpa'. During the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Nagpur when David Warner was in the dressing room the crowd started to chant 'Pushpa-Pushpa' seeing the Australian batsman. Warner also didn't disappoint the crowd and was seen performing the Pushpa signature step.

Several videos of David Warner performing the signature 'Pushpa' step have gone viral on social media and his fans are also loving his video.

If we talk about David Warner's performance in the recent Test series, he was not able to perform well in the first Test in Nagpur. Warner was dismissed cheaply in both innings and he would look to score in the second Test.

Australia were brutally hammered by the Indian spinners in the Nagpur Test and their technique to play spin was badly exposed. Though Australia played a lot of mind games regarding the Indian pitches, all of these claims were shut when on the same day the Indian batsmen registered a gigantic first-innings total while batting.

Australia have never won a series in India since 2004 and they have also lost to Team India in the previous three instances of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The visitors have to avoid a 4-0 whitewash in the series if they want to avoid losing their chances of playing the World Test Championship final.