WTC Final: Dinesh Karthik's First Post From Oval Brings Bad News For Ashwin & Jadeja

Dinesh Karthik, who will be on the commentary team that will narrate the world of the ball-by-ball action that will take place in the World Test Championship final, has landed at the Oval and has shared the first visuals of the pitch. The 5-day affair that will crown the new Test champion is scheduled to begin in about a few hours. It is India and Australia that will square off for the eminent Test mace and as the teams are evenly matched while the the odds are also in balance.

Ahead of the WTC final, several factors that could play a vital role in the match are making rounds. From Virat Kohli being touted as the trump card for India to Josh Hazlewood's injury, there are many aspects that could have a say in upcoming India vs Australia clash. However, a factor that can be given the general's status is yet to make reverberations. But with Dinesh Karthik's post on social media, the meanderings on how the pitch will play could initiate.

Read | 'A Guy Like Him...': Irfan Pathan Drops Virat Kohli Bomb At Australia Ahead Of WTC Final

Dinesh Karthik lands in London, shares first look of 'The Oval' pitch

Upon landing in London, the RCB player took the tour of the Kennington Oval and disseminated the first look at the pitch where the new WTC champion is set to emerge. DK took to Twitter, to share the pics of the turf. "Two days to go for the #WTCFinal and this is how the pitch looks like What is your playing XI gonna be?", writes Karthik as the description of the post.

Two days to go for the #WTCFinal and this is how the pitch looks like 🔎



What is your playing XI gonna be? 🧐 pic.twitter.com/wLyYHr4vcy — DK (@DineshKarthik) June 5, 2023

While the conditions in England are well-suited for the seamers to display their skill, the pitch has over the years proved to be a challenge for the batsmen. India have played a total of 14 matches at the Oval. Team India have won twice here and on 5 occasions they had to face defeat. The rest of the matches have ended in a draw. The last time India played here was in 2021, where courtesy of Rohit Sharma's century the Virat Kohli-led side won by 157 runs.