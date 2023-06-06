IND vs AUS: Former England captain Nasser Hussain predicts who will win WTC Final

The wait for cricketing fans to witness the world's biggest Test event is over as the Indian cricket team will take on the Australian challenge from June 7, 2023, at the Kennington Oval ground of London in the World Test Championship Final. Team India who have qualified for the second consecutive time in the WTC Final, would like to end their winless run in the ICC events. Former England captain Nasser Hussain ahead of the IND vs AUS WTC Final 2023, has made a bold statement for the Rohit Sharma-led side and feels that they can win in any conditions.

Nasser Hussain's bold statement on Team India

Nasser Hussain believes that the way the Indian team defeated Australia at their own backyard back in 2020-21 and that is one of the main reasons that Team India can win WTC final. “I think India, as they showed in Australia, can win in any conditions. It helps with the balance of their side if the weather is good and if the sun shines at The Oval, that they can go with their formula of two spinners, two-seamers, and have (Shardul) Thakur as your third seamer", Hussain said on the ICC Review.

Remembering the World Test Championship Final 2021, Nasser Hussain opined that the Indian team read the conditions wrong and played two frontline spinners whereas New Zealand only played one. In a rain-affected match seam and swing dominated all five days.

"If you look back at the last World Test Championship, I think India read the conditions wrong. The lights were on all five days, it was grey, it was miserable, it was cold. New Zealand didn't play a front-line spinner. India played two, and I think seam and swing dominated. India have played some good cricket at The Oval. They defeated England there last time in a really good game. I think it's a pretty fair venue", Nasser Hussain said.

The Indian cricket team has a pretty balanced team and most of its players have been performing well recently. Batsmen like Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli have been in brilliant form with the bat and the team would expect big scores from them. Team India's pace attack also seems balanced and Mohammed Shami would be leading in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah.