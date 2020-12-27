India Vs Australia: Fans Delighted As Ajinkya Rahane Notches Up His 12th Test Century

Skipper Ajinkya Rahane turned up when his team needed him the most as he scored an outstanding century on Day 2 of the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Rahane, who had come out to bat at number four ensured that he added the much-needed stability to Team India even when a few wickets kept on falling from the other. The stand-in captain held one end firmly as he took the Australian bowlers to the cleaners and at the same time, also ensured that he was very active with regards to running between the wickets. It eventually paid off as the Mumbai cricketer breached the three-figure mark.

'WELL DONE JINX'

As Ajinkya Rahane led from the front and brought up his 12th Test century, the fans came forward and hailed 'Jinx' for playing a brilliant knock under pressure at the MCG in what is a must-win contest for India in order to stay alive in the four-match series. Here are some of the reactions.

Take a bow this man Ajinkya Rahane.🤩🤩

WELL DONE JINX.🙌🏻

What a class batting.

Well deserve 💯🤩#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/OU2mxjCls1 — S..❓ (@SAAHIL_P) December 27, 2020

READ: Ajinkya Rahane Leads From The Front, Scores An Impactful 50 In Ind-Aus Boxing Day Test

0-1 Given the captaincy with lots of pressure, Outplayed Aussies and What a way to Get a hundred in a special occasion. This is one of the finest Knocks he has ever played. Huge applause to Jadeja for his brilliant Support. Masterclass innings 💯 #Jinx #AjinkyaRahane #jadeja pic.twitter.com/sxZqwaBjCf — Raahul Sethupathy (@iamraahul3) December 27, 2020

💯 for Jinx 💥

Stepped up when needed ! pic.twitter.com/CapHaoBOFq — ChaseMaster🤙🏻 (@imAkhi18) December 27, 2020

After the visitors had lost half their side for 173, both Rahane and lower middle-order batsmen Ravindra Jadeja ensured that there were no further hiccups as the duo kept the scoreboard ticking for India. They have now added 104 runs for the sixth-wicket stand. Jadeja is currently unbeaten at 40 and the Border Gavaskar Trophy holders have a first-innings lead of 82 runs.

READ: Tim Paine Breaks Predecessor Adam Gilchrist's Record To Achieve THIS Feat In Test Cricket

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.