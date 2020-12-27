Home
India Vs Australia: Fans Delighted As Ajinkya Rahane Notches Up His 12th Test Century

Fans heaped praise on India's stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane after he scored an outstanding century under pressure in the Boxing Day Test against Australia

India vs Australia

Skipper Ajinkya Rahane turned up when his team needed him the most as he scored an outstanding century on Day 2 of the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Rahane, who had come out to bat at number four ensured that he added the much-needed stability to Team India even when a few wickets kept on falling from the other. The stand-in captain held one end firmly as he took the Australian bowlers to the cleaners and at the same time, also ensured that he was very active with regards to running between the wickets. It eventually paid off as the Mumbai cricketer breached the three-figure mark.

'WELL DONE JINX'

As Ajinkya Rahane led from the front and brought up his 12th Test century, the fans came forward and hailed 'Jinx' for playing a brilliant knock under pressure at the MCG in what is a must-win contest for India in order to stay alive in the four-match series. Here are some of the reactions.

READ: Ajinkya Rahane Leads From The Front, Scores An Impactful 50 In Ind-Aus Boxing Day Test

 

After the visitors had lost half their side for 173, both Rahane and lower middle-order batsmen Ravindra Jadeja ensured that there were no further hiccups as the duo kept the scoreboard ticking for India. They have now added 104 runs for the sixth-wicket stand. Jadeja is currently unbeaten at 40 and the Border Gavaskar Trophy holders have a first-innings lead of 82 runs.

READ: Tim Paine Breaks Predecessor Adam Gilchrist's Record To Achieve THIS Feat In Test Cricket

 



 

