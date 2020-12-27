Tim Paine Breaks Predecessor Adam Gilchrist's Record To Achieve THIS Feat In Test Cricket

Australian Test skipper Tim Paine achieved a new milestone during Day 2 of the ongoing Boxing Day Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground as he became the fastest wicket-keeper to claim 150 dismissals in red-ball cricket. Paine has so far taken three catches in India's first innings which include the likes of opener Shubman Gill, number three batsman Cheteshwar Pujara and, his Indian counterpart Rishabh Pant respectively. The Aussie stumper registered his 150th Test dismissal when he had Pant caught behind off Mitchell Starc.

Tim Paine now becomes the fastest stumper to register 150 Test dismissals

It has taken the Hobart cricketer only 33 Test matches to achieve the landmark and in the process, he surpassed other past and present wicket-keepers including the likes of the current South African skipper Quinton de Kock (34), legendary Australian wicket-keeper batsman Adam Gilchrist (36), former Proteas gloveman Mark Boucher (38) and, ex-Aussie stumper Rod Marsh (39) respectively.

How did Tim Paine achieve this feat?

This happened in the 60th over of the Indian innings that was bowled by Mitchell Starc. On the very first delivery, the tall left-arm quickie had bowled a short delivery wide outside off stump as Rishabh Pant, who was well-set on 29 needlessly looked to play a cut short instead of leaving it alone as a result of which the ball took the outside edge of his bat and went straight into the gloves of Paine who made absolutely no mistake behind the stumps.

