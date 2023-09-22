Sanju Samson's omission from the 2023 World Cup squad has drawn significant attention, and former cricketing legend Harbhajan Singh has offered insights into why the explosive batsman was left out. Samson missed out on securing his spot for the World Cup and was also snubbed for the three-match ODI series against Australia. Samson was given a chance in the West Indies series earlier this year but he failed to perform there as well.

Harbhajan Singh explains why Sanju Samson was picked in the Indian squad

In the battle for the wicketkeeper's role, Samson faced stiff competition from Ishan Kishan but struggled to make a significant impact against the West Indies. Since his international debut in 2015, Samson's appearances for India in white-ball cricket have been sporadic. He was called up as a backup for KL Rahul during the Asia Cup when Rahul was recovering from an injury. However, once Rahul was deemed fit to play, Samson was sent back home and wasn't even considered for the World Cup squad.

Speaking about Samson's omission on his YouTube channel, former spinner Harbhajan acknowledged that it had sparked a heated debate in Indian cricket circles. He remarked, "Sanju Samson's exclusion has sparked intense discussions. When you average 55 and still not part of the squad, it's certainly surprising. But I believe Sanju wasn't selected because India already had two wicketkeepers in KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan, both of whom are part of the World Cup squad."

India vs Australia: Samson dropped again

During the three-match ODI series against the West Indies, Samson managed to score only 60 runs. In the five-match T20I series against the former world champions, the Rajasthan Royals skipper struggled, accumulating just 32 runs and averaging a mere 10.67 in three innings. Harbhajan encouraged Samson to remain patient, saying, "Sanju will have to bide his time. I understand it can be disheartening, but he's young, and I urge him to keep working hard and wait for his opportunity."

While Samson missed out, India opted for a fit-again KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan as the two wicketkeepers for the ICC World Cup. Harbhajan also emphasized his preference for Rahul over Samson, citing Rahul's contributions as a No.4 batsman. The versatile Rahul is set to lead Team India in the first two ODIs of the three-match series against Australia. The 31-year-old marked his return with a sensational century against Pakistan at the Asia Cup.

