Not Virat Kohli Or Rohit Sharma, Mark Waugh Names The Best 'slip-catcher In Team India'

Team India batsman Shubman Gill had a fantastic run in the Asia Cup 2023 and was the top run scorer of the tournament. Gill scored a ton against Bangladesh but was not able to take his team over the line. Shubman is currently the second-ranked ODI batsman in the world and is just 43 runs behind to surpass Babar Azam as the number batter. Gill is currently the highest run scorer in ODIs in the year 2023.

3 things you need to know

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma and batter Virat Kohli have been rested from the first two India vs Australia ODI matches

KL Rahul will lead Team India in the first two IND vs AUS ODI matches

Team India lost to Australia in the three-match ODI series played earlier this year

Mark Waugh terms Shubman Gill as the best slip catcher in the Indian team

The Indian cricket team started off the IND vs AUS 1st ODI well and pacer Mohammed Shami removed Mitchell Marsh for a score of four runs. The best part about the dismissal was, that Marsh was unable to move his feet and the ball went away from him and took his outside edge. The rest was done by Shubman Gill who took a fantastic catch to his left.

Former Australia cricketer Mark Waugh was also impressed by Shubman Gill's reflexes and termed him as the best fielder in the Indian cricket team. Waugh, who is part of the English commentary panel for the IND vs AUS ODI series said on air:

Best slip catcher in Team India

Shubman Gill to be Rohit Sharma's opening partner in ODI World Cup

Shubman Gill is currently one of the best batters in the Indian cricket team and will open along with skipper Rohit Sharma in the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023. Gill has an excellent technique and attacks the bowler from the first ball of the innings. Shubman already has an ODI double hundred to his name and can prove to be the team's 'X' factor in the upcoming major 50-over tournament and also help the team win an ICC title after ten years.