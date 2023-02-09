India Vs Australia: R Ashwin Goes Past Anil Kumble To Achieve Another Historic Milestone

Veteran India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Thursday entered the record books during the ongoing first Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. Ashwin broke several records on Day 1 of the Nagpur Test match as he picked 2 wickets for 41 runs before the tea break. Ashwin became the second fastest bowler after Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take 450 wickets in Test cricket. Ashwin took just 89 matches to reach the milestone as compared to Muralitharan's 80 games.

Ashwin also became the quickest Indian bowler to take 450 wickets in the longest format after the legendary Anil Kumble, who had taken 93 matches to achieve the feat. The 36-year-old also became the fastest to reach 450 Test wickets in terms of balls bowled. Ashwin took just 161 balls more than the Australian pacer Glenn McGrath to complete 450 wickets in red-ball cricket. Ashwin has so far dismissed Alex Carey and Pat Cummins in the ongoing first Test match against Australia.

🚨 Milestone Alert 🚨

4⃣5⃣0⃣ Test wickets & going strong 🙌 🙌



Congratulations to @ashwinravi99 as he becomes only the second #TeamIndia cricketer after Anil Kumble to scalp 4⃣5⃣0⃣ or more Test wickets 👏 👏



Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/SwTGoyHfZx #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/vwXa5Mil9W — BCCI (@BCCI) February 9, 2023

Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja has picked up a five-wicket haul in his first match back for India since suffering an injury during the Asia Cup last year. Jadeja unsettled the Australian batting lineup after the lunch break to register his 11th fifer in Test cricket. He first broke the partnership between Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith and then dismissed Matt Renshaw, Peter Handscomb and Todd Murphy. Australia have been bowled out for 177 runs in the first innings of the match.

India vs Australia: Playing XIs

India's XI: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Srikar Bharat, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

Australia's XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matt Renshaw, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (c), Todd Murphy, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.

Image: Twitter/BCCI