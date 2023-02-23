Indian batter Shafali Verma took a brilliant catch in the ongoing semifinal match of the Women's T20 World Cup against Australia. Verma took the catch to dismiss Beth Mooney off Shikha Pandey's bowling. Mooney, who scored her 17th T20I half-century a couple of balls earlier, cut the delivery from close to her body only to give an easy catch to Verma inside the circle.

Mooney went back to the pavilion after scoring 54 off 37 balls including seven boundaries and one six. In a video doing rounds on social media, Verma can be seen giving an angry send-off to Mooney after taking the catch. The video shows Verma using a cuss word to vent her frustration. Mooney single-handedly troubled the Indian team by scoring quickfire runs in the crucial contest.

IND W vs AUS W

As far as the match is concerned, Australia's Meg Lanning won the toss and elected to bat first at Newlands, Cape Town. Batting first, Australia Women posted a mammoth total of 172/4 in 20 overs. Apart from Beth Mooney, Lanning, Ash Gardner, and Alyssa Healy also contributed to the team's total. Lanning finished with an unbeaten knock of 49 off 34 balls. India will now have to score 173 runs in 20 overs to win the match and qualify for the final of the competition.

India started the second innings with a bang with Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana scoring 10 runs in the first over. However, the momentum was quickly halted by the Aussies, who dismissed Verma for 9 off 6 balls. Mandhana and Bhatia followed Verma to the pavilion in the next two overs as India slumped to 28/3 in 3.4 overs. The chase is currently ongoing in Cape Town.

India Women vs Australia Women: Playing XIs

India Women XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia, Sneh Rana, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur.

Australia Women XI: Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown.

Image: Twitter