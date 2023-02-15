'Shafali Verma Could Be India's Future Skipper But...': Former Cricketer Latika Kumari

The Indian Women's cricket has produced many cricketing icons like Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami, Anjum Chopra and Shikha Pandey. One of those is Latika Kumari. India bowler Latika Kumari though did not play much cricket for Team India but for whatever time period she played, she left her impression to the game. Latika played for Team India from 2009-2015 wherein she has seen all phases of the Indian Women's cricket.

Latika made her debut for Team India at a time when the women’s cricket in India was not on such a height as it is today. Though Latika made her debut in a difficult time, she has also seen changes happening in the field for the same.

Team India has a bunch of young and emerging players in the present time. Players like Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues and Yastika Bhatia.

Shafali Verma last month led Team India to a U19 Women's T20 World Cup win when they defeated England in the final. This was the first edition of the U19 Women's T20 World.

Latika Kumari in an exclusive conversation with Republic World was asked regarding seeing Shafali Verma as the future captain. Latika replied, "Right now Shafali has a lot of time and she is playing well but as a captain she still needs a lot of experience. I think the captain is the one who takes the team together, he has a responsibility as to which player he has to support when. When you become the captain, you are not an individual, you have a whole team. Right now Shafali should be allowed to play freely and when this responsibility has to be put on her then it should be thought about."

Shafali Verma at the current stage is just 19 years old and she has achieved so much in world cricket. Shafali became the number 1 rank T20I batter in 2020 and also has given Team India explosive starts whenever the team needed.

Shafali is also playing for the Women’s cricket team in the ICC Women’s T20 World 2023 and she showed her batting form in the first match against Pakistan.

Shafali anchored Team India's innings in the absence of opener Smriti Mandhana and her innings also played an important role in Team India's win against Pakistan.

Shafali will play for Delhi Capitals in the upcoming Women's Premier League starting from 4th March.