India Vs Australia: Shikhar Dhawan Means Business As He Looks To Make An Impact Down Under

Shikhar Dhawan is looking to make the most of his opportunities after cementing his place in the Indian side for the upcoming all-format series against Australia starting November 27. He is seen sweating it out in the nets in order to make his bat do the talking when the right time comes.

'Preparations in full swing': Shikhar Dhawan

Taking to the micro-blogging site, 'Gabbar' posted a video of his recent net session where he can be seen playing a wide range of cricketing shots that include defensive, front foot straight drive, guiding down to the third man, flick towards fine-leg/ square-leg, cut shot, sweep shot, etc. However, the southpaw was also seen leaving a few good balls that were bowled outside the off stump.

Shikhar captioned the video as 'Preparations in full swing for an important tour ahead'.

Preparations in full swing for an important tour ahead 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/AQYRdw5Ynq — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) November 16, 2020

Shikhar Dhawan in Dream11 IPL 2020

The stylish opener had an outstanding run in the recently-concluded Dream11 IPL 2020 where he had amassed 618 runs in 17 matches. He was the second-best batsman behind Punjab skipper KL Rahul (670) who won the Orange Cap. Dhawan played an instrumental role as Delhi made their first-ever final appearance since the inception of the marquee tournament. However, they were just not good enough on the big day as the Shreyas Iyer-led side went down to Mumbai in a one-sided contest by five wickets.

India tour of Australia 2020/21

India kicked off their tour to Australia with a three-match ODI series starting on Friday, 27 November, followed by as many T20Is and four Tests. The T20Is will be played in Canberra (4 December) and Sydney (6, 8 December).

The final leg of India vs Australia 2020 series will see the two sides play four Tests in the Test Series. Adelaide will play host to an iconic day-night Test between the two countries, with the series opener scheduled to begin from December 17.

The Boxing Day Test will take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground from December 26, before the players go back to Sydney to play the annual New Year's Test. That match is scheduled for January 7 to give players some additional rest between matches. The final match of India vs Australia 2020 series will begin on January 15 at the Gabba in Brisbane.

