Team India Sweat It Out In Their First Outdoor & Gym Session After Landing In Australia

The members of the Indian squad had their first outdoor session on Saturday i.e. a good two days after they arrived in Australia for the upcoming all-format bilateral series that gets underway on November 27. The outdoor session was also followed by a gym session as well.

'First outdoor session'

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had posted a few images where the likes of star all-rounder Hardik Pandya, stylish Kerala batsman Sanju Samson, pacer Umesh Yadav, and wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav, young speedster Mohammad Siraj, etc. making the most of the team's first outdoor session where they can be seen running around supposedly at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Two days off the plane and #TeamIndia had their first outdoor session today. A bit of 🏃 to get the body moving! #AUSIND pic.twitter.com/GQkvCU6m15 — BCCI (@BCCI) November 14, 2020

In the other image posted by the national cricket board, the star-studded fast bowling line-up including the likes of Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, and T Natarajan can be seen sweating it out in the gym as they prepare themselves to bamboozle the Australian batsmen with their unique toe-crushers. In one of the images, Indian's red-ball specialist, as well as one of the most reliable batsmen Cheteshwar Pujara, can also be seen giving his best as he keeps himself engaged with some lower-body exercises.

Once out, the boys also hit the gym!💪 pic.twitter.com/X3QL3uHQJy — BCCI (@BCCI) November 14, 2020

READ: India Vs Australia: Team India Land Down Under For Upcoming Two-month Extravaganza

India tour of Australia 2020/21

India kicked off their tour to Australia with a three-match ODI series starting on Friday, 27 November, followed by as many T20Is and four Tests. The T20Is will be played in Canberra (4 December) and Sydney (6, 8 December).

The final leg of India vs Australia 2020 series will see the two sides play four Tests in the Test Series. Adelaide will play host to an iconic day-night Test between the two countries, with the series opener scheduled to begin from December 17.

The Boxing Day Test will take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground from December 26, before the players go back to Sydney to play the annual New Year's Test. That match is scheduled for January 7 to give players some additional rest between matches. The final match of India vs Australia 2020 series will begin on January 15 at the Gabba in Brisbane.

READ: Border Gavaskar Trophy: Australia's Thirst For Revenge Vs India's Desire To Write History

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.