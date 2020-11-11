India Vs Australia: Team India Depart For A Gruelling Tour Down Under To Rewrite History

The Indian cricket team on Wednesday departed for a two-month-long tour of Australia where it will aim to build on the historic Test series win two years ago. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has posted an image where most of the players who are a part of the bilateral series can be seen posing ahead of a challenging tour Down Under. The team will be accompanied by the head coach Ravi Shastri.

In the image, the players can be seen sporting customised PPE kits for travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The majority of the members of the squad had participated in the recently-concluded Dream11 IPL 2020. Meanwhile, the national cricket board had captioned the image as '#TeamIndia is BACK! Let's embrace the new normal'.

India tour of Australia 2020/21

India will kick off their tour to Australia with a three-match ODI series starting on Friday, 27 November, followed by as many T20Is and four Tests. The T20Is will be played in Canberra (4 December) and Sydney (6, 8 December).

The final leg of India vs Australia 2020 series will see the two sides play four Tests in the Test Series. Adelaide will play host to an iconic day-night Test between the two countries, with the series opener scheduled to begin from December 17.

The Boxing Day Test will take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground from December 26, before the players go back to Sydney to play the annual New Year's Test. That match is scheduled for January 7 to give players some additional rest between matches. The final match of the India vs Australia 2020 series will begin on January 15 at the Gabba in Brisbane.

Can India create history once again?

India had beaten Australia when they had toured Down Under during the 2018-19 season by a 2-1 margin in the four-match series to win their maiden Test series on Australian soil. It remains to be seen whether the Virat Kohli-led side will succeed in retaining the iconic Border-Gavaskar Trophy by getting the better of a full-strength Australian side that features the likes of Steve Smith, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, etc.

However, Team India will have to rewrite history as Australia have never lost a pink-ball Test match. In fact, they have won all five of the D/N Tests that they have played so far from November 2015 and all those wins have come in their own backyard.

