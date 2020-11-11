Yuvraj Singh Calls Ishan Kishan A 'very Special Player' After Mumbai's Fifth IPL Triumph

Yuvraj Singh came forward and heaped high praise on one of Mumbai's star batsmen Ishan Kishan after the title-holders got the better of defiant Delhi in the Dream11 IPL 2020 final at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday. Rohit Sharma & Co. were just too good for the first-time finalists in the summit clash as they successfully retained their title with an emphatic win by five wickets.

'Very special player': Yuvraj Singh

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Yuvi congratulated the five-time champions for being the best team in the tournament by far and also lauded the skipper as well as his good friend Rohit Sharma for playing a captain's knock in the final.

The two-time world champion then offered the losing finalists his commiserations. The veteran all-rounder gave special mention to Kishan by terming him as a 'very special player in the making'.

Congratulations @mipaltan by far the best team in the #ipl @ImRo45 captains knock in the final ! Heart goes out for @DelhiCapitals had an outstanding tournament! @ishankishan51 special very special player in the making . #IPL2020 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) November 10, 2020

Coming into bat at number four, Kishan had scored an unbeaten 19-ball 33 at a strike rate of 173.68 including three boundaries and a maximum.

Mumbai successfully retain their title

Delhi were reduced to 22/3 after winning the toss and electing to bat first in their maiden final appearance. Skipper Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant then added 96 runs for the fourth-wicket stand. Skipper Iyer remained unbeaten and played a crucial knock of a 50-ball 65 as Delhi finished their innings at 156/7 from their 20 overs.

In reply, Iyer's opposite number Rohit Sharma successfully anchored Mumbai's run chase as he toyed around with the Delhi bowlers by smashing them to all parts of the ground. The 'Hitman' played a spectacular knock of a 51-ball 68 at a strike rate of 133.33 including five boundaries and four maximums. Apart from anchoring the innings, the elegant opener was also involved in a couple of good partnerships with his opening partner Quinton de Kock & Suryakumar Yadav.

When Rohit was eventually dismissed in the 17th over it appeared that Delhi would somehow stage a comeback in the contest but it was not to be as Ishan Kishan and Krunal Pandya helped the reigning champions cross the finish line with 8 balls to spare.

