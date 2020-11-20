India Vs Australia: Tickets For 3 T20Is & 2 ODIs Sold Out, Confirms Cricket Australia

Cricket Australia (CA) on Friday informed that tickets for the three T20Is and two ODIs between India and Australia have been sold out after tickets went on sale this morning.

India will begin their grueling tour Down Under with two One Day Internationals that will be followed by three T20Is. The two fierce rivals will then lock horns in the longest format i.e. the four-match Test series - the first of which will be played on December 17.

'Limited tickets': CA

"The second and third ODIs at the SCG and Manuka Oval respectively have been exhausted while the Manuka Oval T20I and two SCG T20Is are sold out," CA said in a release. "Limited tickets to the first ODI on November 27 at the SCG remain, with approximately 1,900 public seats left. Both the SCG and Manuka Oval will be at 50 percent capacity for series, with fans voting with their feet after ticket prices were frozen from the last time India came to Australia in 2018/19," it added.

Meanwhile. Cricket Australia's Executive General Manager of Fan Engagement said that the fans cannot wait for this high-voltage clash to get underway.

"The rivalry between the Australian and Indian men's cricket teams is one of the greatest in international sport and this series is shaping up as an epic," Everard said.

"It's been fantastic to see so much interest in the ODI and T20I Series, with the high demand starting from yesterday with our pre-sale period offered to the Australian Cricket Family. It didn't take long today for things to move quickly, with now just a couple of thousand tickets remaining for the first ODI on November 27 at the SCG," he added.

An important limited-overs series for India

Team India will be seen in action for the first time in almost nine months when they lock horns with the five-time world champions at the Sydney Cricket Ground next Friday. The Men In Blue had suffered a 3-0 whitewash in New Zealand earlier this year and they would be hoping to rediscover their rhythm in the 50-overs format by getting the better of the Aaron Finch-led side in their own backyard.

Coming to the T20Is, India would be hoping to repeat the heroics of the 2015/16 season where they had whitewashed the Aussies by a 3-0 margin. However, what is more, important here is that the 2007 World T20 champions will be hoping to start identifying the players who can be a part of the core team for next year's ICC T20 World Cup that they will be hosting in October-November.

As this is India's first-ever T20I series post-COVID-19 break, this is where they would be looking to strategize and plan as the race to the T20 cricket's showpiece event begins.

(With ANI Inputs)

