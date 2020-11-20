SHA Vs TIG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Siechem Pondicherry T20 League Preview

Sharks XI are all set to go up against Tigers XI in match 21 of the Siechem Pondicherry T20 League, 2020. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 pm on November 20 from the Cricket Association Puducherry, Siechem Ground. Here is our SHA vs TIG Dream11 prediction, SHA vs TIG Dream11 team and top picks for the game.

🏏🏏 Sharks XI beat Panthers XI in the first match of the day. Alankrit Agarwal top scored for Sharks while Vengadeshwaran kept it tight with the ball to hand their team the much needed win.#CricketAssociationOfPondicherry #Pondicherry pic.twitter.com/33yPSOis7h — Cricket Association of Pondicherry (@CApondicherry) November 19, 2020

SHA vs TIG live Dream11 prediction: Match preview

The Sharks XI had a dismal outing in their first match of the Siechem Pondicherry T20 League, 2020. They managed to put together just 57 runs - the lowest total in the series so far. The Panthers chased down this total in just 13.1 overs to hand the Sharks their first defeat of the tournament. However, the side came back up from that loss and are now in fourth place on the points table with nine points from three wins and three draws. They faced their second loss last night, going down by 74 runs to the Tuskers.

The Tigers XI have been outstanding this season. They have remained unbeaten at the tournament so far and are at the top the points table with nine points. They have all won four of their completed games and have had one match abandoned. A win today will make them clear frontrunners and take them away from the three other teams who are currently on nine points.

SHA vs TIG playing 11 prediction

Sharks XI predicted playing XI - K Aravind, Alankrit Agarwal, Arjun Ganesh, M Mathavan, G Chiranjeevi, S Suresh Kumar, Nipun Gaikwad, C Magendiran, M Iyyapan, S Jasvanth, N Vengadeshwaran

Tigers XI predicted playing XI - R Ragupathy, Yash Avinash Jadhav, R Premraj, A M Narayanan, Anand Subramanian, Satish Jangir B, Karthik B Nair, S Ashwath-II, Iqlas Naha, J Manikandan, S Santhamoorthy

SHA vs TIG live: Players to watch out for

Sharks XI - Alankrit Agarwal, N Vengadeshwaran, S Jasvanth, Arjun Ganesh

Tigers XI - R Ragupathy, R Premraj, S Ashwath-II, Yash Avinash Jadhav

SHA vs TIG Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper- Nipun Gaikwad

Batsmen - Alankrit Agarwal (VC), Arjun Ganesh, K Aravind, R Ragupathy, R Premraj

Allrounder - S Ashwath-II (C), Yash Avinash Jadhav

Bowlers - N Vengadeshwaran, S Jasvanth, M Iyyapan,

SHA vs TIG Dream11 prediction

According to our SHA vs TIG match prediction, the Tigers XI will win this match.

Note: The SHA vs TIG Dream11 prediction and SHA vs TIG Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SHA vs TIG Dream11 team and top picks do not guarantee positive results.

