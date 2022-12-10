Ishan Kishan Sets Skies Alight With Fastest 200 In ODIs, Goes Past Chris Gayle

Team India opener Ishan Kishan has smashed the fastest double hundred in ODI cricket, taking just 126 balls to go past 200. He broke the record that was earlier held by Chris Gayle.

Ishan Kishan replaced captain Rohit Sharma in Team India’s playing XI for the final ODI of the three-match series against Bangladesh at Chattogram on Saturday. Making a comeback into the squad since representing India against New Zealand in Napier last month, the 24-year-old proved his worth as an opener by smashing a sensational double century. In the process, Kishan also scripted a unique ODI record as a Team India opener.

Ishan Kishan goes berserk, notches up a stunning double century

Kishan amassed 200 runs off 126 balls in the 35th over of the first innings, with Kohli looking strong at 85 runs off 76 balls. Kishan smashed the bowlers all around the park. The left-handed batter hit 23 fours and nine sixes at the time of writing while the former India captain had hit nine fours.

While India lost veteran opener, Shikhar Dhawan, cheaply for a mere three runs off eight balls in the 5th over, Kishan held his ground and provided a treat to the Indian fans. He took 85 balls to complete his maiden century for India in ODI cricket and became the first Indian opener to score an ODI century since Rohit Sharma’s 119 against Australia in January 2020. He received much-required support from former India captain Virat Kohli, who took a step back, allowing Kishan to go all out against the opposition bowlers.

IND vs BAN 3rd ODI: Ishan Kishan goes from 100 to 150 in 18 balls

Interestingly, Kishan took his innings to another level after completing his hundred and switched gears to complete his 150 in the next 18 deliveries after his hundred. The duo took 141 balls to complete their double-century stand.