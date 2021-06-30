India Vs England 2021 Series To Kick Off WTC 2021-23; Here Are The Points On Offer

The 2021-23 World Test Championship cycle will get underway with the five-match India vs England Test series. The high-octane series will commence with the first Test in Nottingham on August 4. Besides the India vs England series, Ashes 2021 will be the only five-match series in the WTC cycle spanning August 2021 to June 2023.

New point system introduced for 2021-23 WTC Cycle

Much like the first edition of the WTC, the second edition will see each team play six bilateral series (three home and three away). Notably, none of the series from WTC 1 that were cut short or called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be carried forward in WTC 2. Once again, the high-voltage four and five-match series will be played by the Big 3 of world cricket (India, Australia and England) whereas the rest of the teams will be competing in two or three-match series including WTC Final 2021 winner New Zealand.

Joe Root-led England will play the most number of Tests (21) in WTC 2 whereas Virat Kohli's men are second with 19 Tests. England and India are followed by Australia and South Africa who will play 18 and 15 Tests respectively during the WTC 2021-23 cycle. While most aspects from the WTC 1 have been retained for WTC 2, the points system has seen some changes.

New points system for WTC cycle 2021-23

In order to make sure that the disparity in matches does not affect teams in the WTC table, ICC has alloted each match the same number of points. A win will help the side gain 12 points whereas a draw or a tie will earn them four and six points respectively. In case of a loss, no points will be awarded. Notably, teams will also be penalized for slow over rates - one point will be reduced for every over the team falls behind.

While speaking to ESPNCricinfo, ICC's acting chief executive officer Geoff Allardice said that instead of each series being worth the same number of points, 120, irrespective of whether the series is played over two Tests or five Tests, the next cycle will see each match being worth the same number of points - a maximum of 12 per match. He added that the teams will be ranked on the percentage of available points they won from the matches they have played. Allardice reckoned that the aim was to try and simplify the points system and to allow teams to be meaningfully compared on the table at any point, though they may have played differing numbers of matches and series.

ICC Test rankings: New Zealand bolster their position on top after beating India in WTC Final

The WTC Final 2021 winner New Zealand team are at the No.1 position of the ICC Test rankings with a rating of 123, after playing 21 matches and scoring 2593 points. India are second with a rating of 121 after playing 24 matches. Australia and England are third and fourth respectively with ratings of 108 and 107.

