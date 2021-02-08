India Vs England: Advertising Board Falls On Dom Bess' Head During Press Conference

England off-spinner Dom Bess encountered a slight mishap recently when an advertising board fell on his head during a press conference. On day 3 of the first Test match against India, Bess took four wickets in India's first innings.

While talking to the media about the terrific match, the advertisement board fell on his head from behind but that didn't stop Bess from interacting and the cricketer continued the conversation. In the video, it is also seen that someone comes from behind and fixes the board.

An excellent day on the pitch for Dom Bess was followed by a hairy moment off it as he calmly regained composure after being knocked on the head by the advertising board during the post-day press conference 😬#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/KRqidBKBjM pic.twitter.com/Q9wZsKeLDe — Sadoon Rajpoot (@RajpootSadoon) February 8, 2021

Clearly that advertisement board hit Dom Bess really hard. — Nirry Rehal (@NirrySR_95) February 8, 2021

How hard was Dom Bess hit by that advertising board? — Nick Wood (@woodnick9) February 8, 2021

England off-spinner Dom Bess rated the wicket of India skipper Virat Kohli as one of the best of his burgeoning career and said his team is in a "great seat" after day three of the first Test with the pitch expected to spin more.

Bess impressed in his maiden outing on Indian soil as he got the ball to dip and drift, something that worked for him while outfoxing Kohli (11), who was caught at forward short leg. "It is certainly up there. He (Kohli) is a phenomenal and a high-calibre player. He is world-class and one of the best. It is more about the process. What I am learning and doing is getting me to where I want to be," Bess told reporters in a virtual interaction after close of play. "I am 23 and maybe going to keep going. The journey is going to be up and down. The wicket has given me a lot of confidence. I don’t want to think about it too much in the middle of the game. We have so much to work on. We have got him out and will try to get him out next innings as well. It is a long series."

Bess ended the day with 4 for 55 including the key scalps of Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, and Cheteshwar Pujara. India ended the day at 257 for 6 in reply to England's massive 578 built on captain Joe Root's masterly 218. Bess emphasized that getting the prized wicket of Kohli was more about the process than anything else.

"To be honest, I am bowling really well at the moment. We haven’t bowled that much in a match situation. But, I was actually really confident going out there. The most important thing is the collective effort. We have taken six wickets today. It has step up the game nicely and it is starting to spin. It is only going to get more. The new ball is around the corner and we are in a great seat at the moment," Bess added.

