Dom Bess Achieves THIS Colossal 21st Century Record After 5-wicket Haul In Galle Vs SL

English all-rounder Dom Bess picked five Sri Lankan wickets on Day 1 at Galle on Thursday en route to registering his magnum opus Test performance. The right-arm off-spinner picked the key wicket of opener Kusal Perera before mopping up the Sri Lankan tail. Just a little over 10 overs was all it took for Bess to claim his second Test five-wicket haul as England mowed Sri Lanka down for 135 within Day 1 of the Sri Lanka vs England 1st Test match.

Sri Lanka vs England 1st Test: Dom Bess canes Sri Lanka with fabulous five-fer

❇️ 10.1 overs

❇️ 30 runs

5️⃣ wickets



Second five-wicket haul for Dominic Bess in Tests

Sri Lanka vs England 1st Test: Dom Bess ruffles Sri Lanka with 5-30

Dom Bess bowled just 10.1 overs on Day 1 to claim figures of 5-30. Frugal with the ball in hand, he became the quickest English spinner since May 2001, in terms of number of balls bowled, to register a five-wicket haul in a Test innings. He broke the previous record held by Monty Panesar’s 69-ball effort against New Zealand at Old Trafford in 2008.

Maverick all-rounder Moeen Ali is third on the list in terms of being the quickest English spinner to get to five wickets in an innings. He did so in a home Test against South Africa in 2017 when he claimed his 5th wicket off just his 76th delivery of the innings.

Dom Bess career stats and prospects for India vs England 2021 series

The Dom Bess career stats registry in Test cricket composes of some impressive numbers. Across 11 Tests, the 23-year-old has collected 24 wickets so far with two five-wicket hauls. If the cricketer maintains up his fine run in Sri Lanka, he might well be selected in England’s squad for their all-important Test series in India and be their No.1 spinner in the playing 11. The India vs England 2021 series is scheduled to feature four Tests between February 5 and March 8.

Dom Bess is only focused on the wickets - he took the quickest five-for by a spinner in the first innings of a Test since Murali in 2007



[📸: @englandcricket]#SLvENG pic.twitter.com/MvFtj7FbO8 — ICC (@ICC) January 14, 2021

Sri Lanka vs England live streaming details

At the time of publishing, England reached 320-4 in 94 overs and they are 185 runs clear of Sri Lanka’s first-innings total of 135. Joe Root is batting at 168* and he is joined by Jos Buttler.

The Sri Lanka vs England live streaming is available on Sony Sports 2 and Sony Sports 2 HD in India. Fans who wish to watch the match online can do so on the SonyLIV app and website. Other than that, you can keep an eye on the SL vs ENG live scores and updates on the websites and social media channels of the English and Sri Lankan cricket boards.

