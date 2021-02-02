India Vs England: Jos Buttler Has Some Bad News For Cricket Fans Ahead Of Chennai Test

The coronavirus pandemic that has wreaked havoc all around the world has also massively affected the sporting scenario across the globe. Players are now supposed to stay inside a bio-secure bubble with several restrictions in place. These strict restrictions are taking a toll on players' mental well-being and a number of cricketers have come forward and opened up on the strain of living in a bio-secure bubble.

ALSO READ | 'Jonny Bairstow to join England for 3rd & 4th Test matches against India', states ECB

Jos Buttler opens up on strain of living in bio-secure bubble

England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler has reckoned that the top players of world cricket won't feature in every series going ahead as they will look to focus on their mental well-being. While speaking to Indian journalists during a virtual media conference arranged by the ECB, Buttler stated that although one expects a team to play their best XI every time on the field, but unfortunately, that is something which doesn't seem possible at the moment.

Buttler said that it is certainly a challenge but people around the world are going through tough situations. He added that the pandemic has had people whose world has been turned upside down but cricketers like him are very fortunate to play cricket and do the job that they love. However, he admitted that there are challenges of living in a bio-bubble like having to stay away from your families, being in quarantine and locked up in hotels.

ALSO READ | Jos Buttler decodes Joe Root's ability to score 'quickly against spin' ahead of Ind series

Buttler lauded the ECB saying that they have been forward thinking in rotating players for the series against Sri Lanka and India. The ECB has been rotating its players to ensure that their mental well-being. Jonny Bairstow has been rested for the first two Tests and once he returns for the third Test, it is Buttler who will be heading back home.

Buttler further said that it is frustrating as you want to have the best players on the show all the time but it's not possible with the amount of time that one spends in a bio bubble. He reiterated that one can't expect people to keep doing that.

Meanwhile, the India vs England 1st Test live match will get underway on Friday, February 5 in Chennai. The India vs England 1st Test live streaming will commence at 9:30 AM (IST). After the India vs England 1st Test in Chennai, the second match will be played at the same venue from February 13-17.

ALSO READ | Joe Root equals all-time Test record set by Virat Kohli ahead of India-England series

The final two Tests will be played at the newly constructed Sardar Patel Stadium (the biggest cricket stadium in the world) in Ahmedabad from February 24-28 and March 4-8. According to the India vs England schedule, all five T20Is will be played in Ahmedabad on March 12, 14, 16, 18 and 20. On the other hand, the three ODIs will be played in Pune on March 23, 26 and 28.

England squad for India Tests 2021 (first 2 Tests): Joe Root (Captain), Ben Stokes (Vice-captain), Jos Buttler (Wicket-keeper), Jofra Archer, Moeen Ali, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, James Anderson, Dom Bess, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Dom Sibley, Jack Leach.

ALSO READ | Geoffrey Boycott believes Joe Root has the skills to score more runs than Sachin in Tests

SOURCE: JOS BUTTLER INSTAGRAM

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.