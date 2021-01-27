Joe Root Equals All-time Test Record Set By Virat Kohli Ahead Of India-England Series

England defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets at Galle to claim the two-match series 2-0. Skipper Joe Root, for his second successive century, won the ‘Player of the Match’ award. The cricketer also fittingly won the ‘Player of the Series’ award for his 426-run tally across the two matches.

Sri Lanka vs England 2nd Test: England players celebrate win

YES LADS! 🦁 🦁 🦁



We win the second Test by six wickets and the series 2-0 😍



Scorecard: https://t.co/g6a0fiVGdp#SLvENG pic.twitter.com/roICVgyZI3 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) January 25, 2021

Joe Root matches Virat Kohli and nears Michael Vaughan in captaincy record

Joe Root was appointed as England’s Test captain in 2017. As of now, he has led his side to 25 wins in 46 matches. Statistically, he is just a win away in matching Michael Vaughan. The former England cricketer continues to remain the most successful England Test captain with 26 wins.

Joe Root is currently one of only two visiting captains in the world to register five wins in consecutive matches on Sri Lankan soil. Back in October 2018, i.e. on his maiden trip to the Island Nation as English captain, Root led his side to a thumping 3-0 win in the three-match series over the hosts. With his recent 2-0 trouncing of the hosts, Root extended his winning-streak in Sri Lanka to five Tests.

Apart from Joe Root, the only other visiting captain to achieve the feat is Indian skipper Virat Kohli. Kohli was India’s captain on their tour to Sri Lanka in 2015 and 2017. While the batting icon led his side to series-clinching wins in the last two Tests of the 2015 tour, they blanked their continental neighbours 3-0 in their next visit there two years later.

India vs England 2021 series

Both Virat Kohli and Joe Root will now come face-to-face with each other for a four-match Test challenge from February 5 onwards. The first two matches will be played at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Meanwhile, the final two Tests will be hosted by the newly-renovated Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad. Here is a look at the squads for both sides for the much-awaited India vs England 2021 series.

TEAM - Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya (VC), KL Rahul, Hardik, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur — BCCI (@BCCI) January 19, 2021

16 players 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

6 travelling reserves 🏏

All the details here 👇 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) January 21, 2021

Root vs Kohli captaincy record

The Root vs Kohli captaincy record in Test cricket makes for an interesting read. As mentioned earlier, Joe Root has led his side to 25 wins and 15 defeats in 46 matches. On the other hand, Virat Kohli has led India to 33 wins out of 56 matches, which is an Indian record.

Joe Root career stats in Test cricket

The Joe Root career stats in Test cricket composes of some staggering numbers. In 99 Tests, the right-hander aggregated 8,249 runs at an average of 49.39. He has plundered 19 tons and 49 half-centuries in the process.

Image source: ICC Twitter

