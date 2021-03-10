India Vs England T20Is Live Stream To Be Available On AIR, Prasar Bharti's YouTube Page

With the India vs England T20Is set to begin on March 12, it has been revealed that the series will receive some additional coverage in India. The India vs England 1st T20 - the first of an expansive 5-T20I series - will not only be covered by the Star Sports Network but also by India's largest public broadcasting agency, Prasar Bharati. Prasar Bharti is a statutory autonomous body that comprises the free-to-air Doordarshan Television Network and All India Radio, meaning that after a long time, India's matches will be available to audiences who cannot afford to pay the broadcasters' premium prices.

India vs England T20Is: India vs England 1st T20 to be available on DD Sports, AIR

Under this new broadcast arrangement, each of the five India vs England T20Is will be available to watch or follow on the All India Radio channels and the DD Sports YouTube page. While AIR will broadcast a live commentary of the match for its listeners live from the ground, DD Sports will offer a live stream of the series. All India Radio, one of the country's most wide-ranging public service broadcasters, will air a detailed commentary of the India vs England white-ball series over its radio channels, including but not limited to FM Rainbow, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Lucknow, Patna, Panaji, Ranchi and Jalandhar.

All India Radio will also offer the same commentary on the All India Radio sports YouTube channel. The organization has also put together its own elite panel of commentators for this occasion. It has announced that the English commentators for the T20I series will be Raunak Kapoor and Prassana Sant while Kulvinder Singh Kang and Sanjay Aggarwal will handle the Hindi commentary. Meanwhile, DD Sports will air their own show, called "Cricket GupShup”, on their TV and Youtube channels as a part of their India vs England live streaming deal.

Along with these additions, fans can, as always, tune into the Star Sports Network's live telecast or subscribe to Disney+Hotsar to watch Virat Kohli and co. take on the English team as they look to follow up on their Test series victory. The India vs England 1st T20I will begin at 7 PM IST on March 12. The entire series will take place at the newly built stadium in Motera.

Image Credits: Joe Root Twitter