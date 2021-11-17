India Vs New Zealand 1st T20 Live Streaming: How To Watch IND Vs NZ Live In India, NZ, UK?

India is set to take on New Zealand in Match 1 of the 3 match T20I series, which will be played on Wednesday, November 17 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. This India vs New Zealand T20 series match is scheduled to start at 7.00 pm IST.

Here's a look at India vs New Zealand live streaming details and when and where to watch the 1st T20I match in India, UAE, and UK.

How and Where to Watch India vs New Zealand match in India?

All the matches of the India vs New Zealand T20I series in India will be aired on Star Sports Network.

India vs New Zealand live streaming

For Indian fans, India vs New Zealand live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

How and Where to Watch India vs New Zealand T20 fixture in New Zealand live?

In New Zealand, fans can catch the live action of India vs New Zealand 1st T20I on Sky Sports with the fixture starting at 5:30 PM IST.

How and Where to Watch India vs New Zealand T20 fixture in the UK live?

In the UK, fans can watch Match 1 of the India vs New Zealand T20 series on SKysports. The match will begin at 2:00 PM local time.

India vs New Zealand T20 Series preview

India will play the T20I series against New Zealand without some regular members of the team like Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, and Ravindra Jadeja who have been given rest by BCCI for the series. For Rohit Sharma, this will be his first outing as full-time skipper of India's T20 team. With some fresh faces in the lineup, Team India would want to taste success. The likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Avesh Khan, Venkatesh Iyer, and Harshal Patel will be eager to leave an impression. Moreover, the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal and Deepak Chahar, who will return to the fold, will also have a point to prove.

The New Zealand team on the other will not have the likes of Trent Bould, Kyle Jamieson, and Kane Williamson with the trio opting to rest and feature in the Test series. Daryl Mitchell will look to continue his fine form with the bat from the T20 World Cup, while Kiwi bowlers will look to rattle the Indian batting lineup with their tight bowling. Stand-in skipper Tim Southee would want the team to make a winning start and gain upper hand in the series.

The venue Sawai Mansingh Stadium will be hosting its first-ever T20I on Wednesday. The match will also be the first international match after as many as eight years. The last international match in Jaipur is remembered for India’s top-order comprising of Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, and Virat Kohli sealing a 360-run chase in the 44th over against Australia.