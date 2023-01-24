India Vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Highlights: IND Secure 90-run Win To Hand NZ A Clean Sweep

Quick links:
In the last six games, we've done most things right in ODIs. We're consistent in our approach with the bat and ball. Without Siraj and Shami we wanted to give opportunities to other guys on the bench. We wanted to bring Chahal and Umran into the mix, put them under pressure. We had runs on the board, but on this kind of ground, no total is safe. We stuck to the plans, and held our nerves. Shardul has been doing this for a while, so some people call him 'Magician'. every time I've given Kuldeep the ball, he brings wickets. Just need to give him more games under his belt, because wrist spinners get better as they play more.
His [Gill's] approach is quite similar. He starts afresh. As a young player that is important. He can easily sit on top of his laurels and take it easy, but he doesn't. The 20th century means a lot to me, it was important to play along and take the team to a good total. Honestly, we don't talk too much about rankings. It's about winning games and it won't be different when we play the Tests against Australia. It won't be an easy challenge but we're up for it.
Shubman Gill has been named the player of the series for his two centuries and an unbeaten fifty.
Shardul Thakur was named the player of the match for taking 3 wickets for 45 runs in just 6 overs.
Chahal dismissed last-man Mitchel Santner for 34 off 29 balls to help India win the 3rd ODI by 90 runs. India handed New Zealand a clean sweep as they won the series 3-0.
Chahal trapped Jacob Duffy LBW for a duck. New Zealand are batting at 286/9 in 40 overs.
Kuldeep Yadav has dismissed Lockie Ferguson for 7 off 12 balls. Rohit Sharma took a brilliant one-handed catch running backwards.
Kuldeep Yadav has dismissed Michael Bracewell for 26 off 22 balls to put New Zealand under more pressure. The Kiwis are batting at 269/7 in 36.1 overs.
Umran Malik returned to remove Devon Conway for 138 off 100 balls. New Zealand are 230/6 in 31.4 overs.
Shardul Thakur dismissed Glenn Philips for 5 off 7 balls to pick his 3rd wicket in the match. Conway, however, is still intact in the middle.
Shardul dismissed New Zealand skipper Tom Latham for a duck to pick two wickets in two balls. Earlier, he removed Daryl Mitchell for 24 runs to break the partnership.
Daryl Mitchell has been dismissed by Shardul Thakur for 24 runs. Mitchell knicked one to Ishan Kishan in the 26th over to lose his wicket.
Devon Conway reached his century off just 71 balls. He reached the three-digit mark in style, hitting a six off Chahal in the 24th over.
Brought into the attack in the 16th over, Chahal bowled an amazing ball to Conway, who attempted to play a shot by coming down the pitch but missed it. Ishan Kishan too failed to judge the trajectory of the ball and missed a stumping.
Kuldeep Yadav trapped Henry Nicholls for 42 off 40 balls in the 15th over. Daryl Mitchell has joined Conway in the middle. New Zealand are 106-2 in 14.5 overs.
Devon Conway and Henry Nicholls are still intact in the middle as New Zealand reach 105-1 in 14 overs.
The 10th, 11th, and 12th overs went for just 5, 6, and 5 runs, respectively. The run-fest from New Zealand came under a little control here.
New Zealand scored 12 runs in the 8th and 9th overs bowled by Shardul Thakur and Umran Malik, respectively.
New Zealand continue there approach in the seventh over as they score 8 runs off the Hardik's over. New Zealand are 44/1 in 7 overs.
New Zealand have made there mind that they will now go after the Indian bowlers as they score 14 in the sixth over. New Zealand 36/1 in 6 overs.
New Zealand tried to free hands in the last over but they again play a tidy two run over. New Zealand 22/1 in 5 overs.
After 3 economical overs the kiwi batsmen have started to free hands and have hit two boundaries in the last over. New Zealand 20/1 in 4 overs.
New Zealand play an eventful third over with 5 runs coming off the wide ball and also an LBW appeal on the last ball. New Zealand 12/1 in 3 overs.
After loosing Finn Allen in the first over, New Zealand play a tidy second over. New Zealand 7/0 in 2 overs.
New Zealand have begin there chase and they have already lost Finn Allen. New Zealand 5/1 after 1st over.
With Team India eyeing a 3-0 whitewash and number team spot in the ICC rankings whereas New Zealand would look to chase down the target of 386.
With an explosive start by the openers Team India was suppose to reach the 400 mark but due to regular wickets at regular intervals Team India reach 385/9 in 50 overs.
15 runs came of the 49th over with Hardik Pandya getting out. India 382/8 in 49 overs.
Hardik Pandya gets out after scoring a quick fire 54.
Hardik Pandya is leading Team India to get past the 400 mark as he reaches his half century.
Shardul Thakur gets out but has contributed valuable runs to the team. India 367/7 in 48 overs.