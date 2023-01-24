India Vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Highlights: IND Secure 90-run Win To Hand NZ A Clean Sweep

In the last six games, we've done most things right in ODIs. We're consistent in our approach with the bat and ball. Without Siraj and Shami we wanted to give opportunities to other guys on the bench. We wanted to bring Chahal and Umran into the mix, put them under pressure. We had runs on the board, but on this kind of ground, no total is safe. We stuck to the plans, and held our nerves. Shardul has been doing this for a while, so some people call him 'Magician'. every time I've given Kuldeep the ball, he brings wickets. Just need to give him more games under his belt, because wrist spinners get better as they play more.

His [Gill's] approach is quite similar. He starts afresh. As a young player that is important. He can easily sit on top of his laurels and take it easy, but he doesn't. The 20th century means a lot to me, it was important to play along and take the team to a good total. Honestly, we don't talk too much about rankings. It's about winning games and it won't be different when we play the Tests against Australia. It won't be an easy challenge but we're up for it.