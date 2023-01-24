India Vs New Zealand: 5 Records Broken By Rohit Sharma And Shubman Gill In Third ODI

Team India batsmen Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill scripted several records in the third and final ODI against New Zealand on January 24 after they registered a staggering 212-run partnership for the opening wicket. Rohit ended his three-year century drought by bringing up his 30th ODI ton. On the other hand, Gill continued his brilliant form by registering yet another hundred in this format. Both Indian openers helped the side set New Zealand a monstrous target of 386 runs to chase in their 50 overs.

India vs New Zealand: Rohit and Gill script new records

After three long years, Rohit Sharma finally converted one of his strong starts by bringing up his 30th ODI century, a ton that would see him go level with legendary Australian batsman Ricky Ponting.

Rohit is now just behind former Team India captain Virat Kohli (46) and legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar (49) when it comes to players with the most number of ODI centuries. Rohit smacked 101 runs off just 85 deliveries, an inning that included nine fours and six sixes, to get to this milestone.

He along with Shubman Gill registered an outstanding opening partnership of 212 runs. In the process, the duo also broke Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir’s record of the highest opening partnership by an Indian pair against New Zealand. Sehwag and Gambhir had smacked 201 runs against the Blackcaps at Seddon Park in Hamilton in 2009.

As for Gill, he registered his fourth ODI century against New Zealand by smacking 112 runs off just 78 deliveries, an inning that included 13 fours and five sixes. The 23-year-old's outstanding form with the bat continued as he brought up his second century of the three-match series and in the process also brought up two unique records.

Not only did Gill become the first Indian batsman to score 300+ runs in a three-match ODI series but he also matched Pakistan captain Babar Azam's record for scoring the most number of runs in this duration. Gill's latest century helped him increase his run tally in this series to 360 runs, with him having scored a double century in the first match and 40 runs in the second game.