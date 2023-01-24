Virat Kohli's Brilliant Camaraderie With Rohit Sharma After Entering Field Goes Viral

Virat Kohli's outstanding camaraderie with Team India captain Rohit Sharma was on display when the former congratulated the latter while entering the field. As seen in the images below, Kohli was seen applauding Rohit after the hitman brought up his 30th ODI century. Rohit smacked 101 runs off just 85 deliveries, an inning that included nine fours and six sixes.

Moment of the day - Virat Kohli appreciating Rohit Sharma's innings during today's match, The bond of Rohit & Kohli. pic.twitter.com/cJI1leZU9K — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) January 21, 2023

He along with Shubman Gill registered a fantastic partnership of 212 runs for the opening wicket to help Team India set New Zealand a monstrous target of 386 runs. Gill brought up his second century of the series by smashing 112 runs off just 78 balls, an inning that included 13 fours and five sixes. With his latest contribution, Gill equalled Pakistan captain Babar Azam for scoring the most number of runs (360) in a three-match ODI series.

After both Rohit and Gill were dismissed, Team India lost several wickets in quick succession and this caused their run rate to slow down. Just when it seemed that New Zealand had regained their foothold in the match, the duo of Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur provided a strong finish for the Men in Blue towards the end of the innings. Hardik smacked 54 runs off just 38 deliveries while Thakur scored 25 runs off 17 balls.

India vs New Zealand playing XI

Team India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c & wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner