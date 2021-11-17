India Vs New Zealand: 'Expect Rohit Sharma To Wreak Havoc In 1st T20I,' Says Indian Pacer

With India vs New Zealand T20I series set to commence in a few hours, several cricketers and pundits have voiced their opinion on what they believe fans will get to witness in the first match. The first T20I game is scheduled to begin live at 7:00 PM IST on November 17, from the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Ahead of the first game, Indian pacer Siddharth Kaul said that he has no doubt Rohit Sharma will perform both as a batter and as a skipper against New Zealand. The Hitman is set to lead his first T20I as a full-time skipper after Virat Kohli confirmed a few months ago that he would not continue as the captain of the India national cricket team once the T20 World Cup 2021 concluded.

Siddharth Kaul predicts Rohit Sharma will play a key role

Siddharth Kaul took to his official Koo handle to explain the role the India national cricket team's new captain will play in first India vs New Zealand T20I. "Everyone expects to see Rohit Sharma play a dominating inning with the bat. He will certainly wreak havoc first as a batter and then as a captain," wrote the Indian pacer in Hindi. Kaul ended his post by wishing Rohit and Team India all the best ahead of the first game.

How to watch IND vs NZ live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch IND vs NZ live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. As for India vs New Zealand live streaming, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live scores of the T20I match on the official social media handles of the two teams.

India vs New Zealand squads

India national cricket team: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj

New Zealand cricket team: Tim Southee (captain), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert and Ish Sodhi