India Vs New Zealand: 'Impeccable' Suryakumar Takes Twitter By Storm With 2nd T20I Century

Internet overflows with praises for Suryakumar Yadav as he hit a sensational 111* off 51 during the India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I at Bay Oval.

Jigyanshushri Mahanta
IND vs NZ

Image: @BCCI/Twitter


Suryakumar Yadav hit his 2nd T20I century for the Indian cricket team during India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I at the Bay Oval Stadium in Mount Maunganui on Sunday. The 32-year-old Suryakumar completed a ballistic century in just 49 balls and helped India go past 190 runs in the match. En route to his knock of 111* of 51, the stylish batter hit a total of 11 fours and seven sixes, batting at a strike rate of more than 217. 

With the century, Suryakumar joined the likes of Chris Gayle, Brendon McCullum, KL Rahul, David Miller and others in an elite list of T20I batters. Here's a look at the Internet’s best reactions to Suryakumar Yadav’s 111* off 51 during the India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I.

Indian T20I side sets 192-run target for Kiwis in 2nd T20I 

India is facing the Kiwi side with a new-look T20I squad, which is being led by star all-rounder Hardik Pandya, in the absence of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul. Virat Kohli is another top player who has been rested for the three-match T20I series, following India’s exit from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. India suffered a loss to England in the 2nd semi-final at the T20 WC as skipper Rohit and his opening partner KL were criticized for their performance.

However, as India took the field on Sunday, a fresh opening pair featuring Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant walked out to bat. While Rishabh hit a boundary in the first over to make his intentions clear, he couldn’t capitalize on the start. Pant was dismissed on six runs off 13 balls in the 6th over, as India scored 40 odd runs in the powerplay. This was followed by Suryakumar taking the strike as the no. 3 batter and went on to hit another entertaining knock.

