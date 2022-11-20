India Vs New Zealand: 'Impeccable' Suryakumar Takes Twitter By Storm With 2nd T20I Century

Suryakumar Yadav hit his 2nd T20I century for the Indian cricket team during India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I at the Bay Oval Stadium in Mount Maunganui on Sunday. The 32-year-old Suryakumar completed a ballistic century in just 49 balls and helped India go past 190 runs in the match. En route to his knock of 111* of 51, the stylish batter hit a total of 11 fours and seven sixes, batting at a strike rate of more than 217.

Suryakumar Yadav's magnificent hundred helps India soar to a total of 191/6 🔥



Will New Zealand chase the target?



Watch the #NZvIND series live on https://t.co/MHHfZPQi6H (in select regions) 📺 pic.twitter.com/uOmFZ0zT0H — ICC (@ICC) November 20, 2022

With the century, Suryakumar joined the likes of Chris Gayle, Brendon McCullum, KL Rahul, David Miller and others in an elite list of T20I batters. Here's a look at the Internet’s best reactions to Suryakumar Yadav’s 111* off 51 during the India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I.

TAKE A BOW! 🙌



Suryakumar Yadav brings up his second T20I hundred 💥



Watch the #NZvIND series live on https://t.co/MHHfZPyHf9 (in select regions) 📺 pic.twitter.com/nfullD65Ww — ICC (@ICC) November 20, 2022

Hundred by Suryakumar Yadav in just 49 balls - another impeccable knock by Sky!



He's just unstoppable at the moment, what a player! pic.twitter.com/yibMEBbdNJ — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 20, 2022

To all people saying he doesn't perform in must win games



Please understand tht if you minus his performance in all games he performed then we would have lost in all those — Juilius Sneezer (@itsmewhocares11) November 20, 2022

Hundred for Suryakumar Yadav. He scored 101* runs from 49 balls against New Zealand in New Zealand. His second T20I hundred. What a player and what a Knock. Just Phenomenal Suryakumar Yadav. pic.twitter.com/YR9FqQyQXa — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) November 20, 2022

T-540

101* runs from 49 balls against New Zealand in New Zealand.

What a Player 🤩🤩

SKY ❤️❤️#SuryakumarYadav #INDvsNZpic.twitter.com/woKtiXNiYn — ♔ ℳsd 𝑀𝑎𝒉𝑖 𓃵 🦁 (@itz_Vijay1) November 20, 2022

What an amazing innings from Suryakumar Yadav. He unbeatan on 111* runs from 51 balls including 11 Fours and 7 Sixes against New Zealand in NZ. One of the finest T20 innings in the history.



Take a bow, Surya. pic.twitter.com/lcjiPsQL5O — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) November 20, 2022

Suryakumar Yadav can have a own dance form. 🔥



TAKE A BOW! 🙌 #INDvsNZ l #SuryakumarYadav pic.twitter.com/rEV0z2U46O — VECTOR⁴⁵ (@Vector_45R) November 20, 2022

Indian T20I side sets 192-run target for Kiwis in 2nd T20I

India is facing the Kiwi side with a new-look T20I squad, which is being led by star all-rounder Hardik Pandya, in the absence of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul. Virat Kohli is another top player who has been rested for the three-match T20I series, following India’s exit from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. India suffered a loss to England in the 2nd semi-final at the T20 WC as skipper Rohit and his opening partner KL were criticized for their performance.

However, as India took the field on Sunday, a fresh opening pair featuring Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant walked out to bat. While Rishabh hit a boundary in the first over to make his intentions clear, he couldn’t capitalize on the start. Pant was dismissed on six runs off 13 balls in the 6th over, as India scored 40 odd runs in the powerplay. This was followed by Suryakumar taking the strike as the no. 3 batter and went on to hit another entertaining knock.