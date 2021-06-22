India Vs New Zealand WTC Final Live Score Day 5: Pujara-Kohli Unbeaten; Ind 64/2 Stumps

Match officials have called for lunch to mark the end of the first session. India bowlers were on top of the Kiwi batters as they picked 3 wickets since the start of play on Day 5. New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson is still batting in the middle alongside a relatively new batsman in the form of Colin de Grandhomme. Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma picked wickets for India as they dismissed Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, and BJ Watling in the course of their spell. New Zealand trail by 82 runs.

NZ: 135/5 (72 overs)

Williamson: 19 (112)

de Grandhomme: 0 (4)