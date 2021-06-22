India Vs New Zealand WTC Final Live Score Day 5: Pujara-Kohli Unbeaten; Ind 64/2 Stumps

Quick links:
Image Credit: ICC
Tim Southee strikes again and this time he claims the prized scalp of Rohit Sharma!— ICC (@ICC) June 22, 2021
The India opener falls for 30.#WTC21 Final | #INDvNZ | https://t.co/nz8WJ8wKfC pic.twitter.com/apYTBRLY2N
IND 217 & 64/2 (30)
India lead by 32 runs
Final. 5.6: T Boult to R Sharma (9), 4 runs, 11/0 https://t.co/CmrtWsugSK #INDvNZ #WTC21— BCCI (@BCCI) June 22, 2021
IND 217 & 11/0 (6.1)
After getting hit for a huge six, Ravindra Jadeja clean bowled Tim Southee when he was batting at 30.
Final. 99.2: WICKET! T Southee (30) is out, b Ravindra Jadeja, 249 all out https://t.co/CmrtWsugSK #INDvNZ #WTC21— BCCI (@BCCI) June 22, 2021
NZ 249 (99.2)
Final. 93.6: WICKET! K Williamson (49) is out, c Virat Kohli b Ishant Sharma, 221/8 https://t.co/CmrtWsugSK #INDvNZ #WTC21— BCCI (@BCCI) June 22, 2021
NZ 221/8 (94)
New Zealand has crossed the 200-run mark after a balanced play throughout the day. Indian bowlers have been on top of Kiwi batters, but Kane Williamson stuck around and ensured the Kiwis cross the crucial 200-run mark.
NZ: 202/7 (89 overs)
Williamson: 43 (164)
Southee: 3 (11)
Mohammed Shami is on fire at the moment as he picked his fourth wicket in the World Test Championship final, dismissing New Zealand all-rounder Kyle Jamieson for 21 right after he hit him for a six on the previous ball. New Zealand 192/7 trail by 25 runs.
Final. 86.6: WICKET! K Jamieson (21) is out, c Jasprit Bumrah b Mohammad Shami, 192/7 https://t.co/CmrtWsugSK #INDvNZ #WTC21— BCCI (@BCCI) June 22, 2021
New Zealand all-rounder Kyle Jamieson has hit the first six of the World Test Championship final, which came in the 87th over of the second innings on Day 5.
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, who is looking dangerous in the middle, survived an lbw appeal by the Indians after a ball by Shami hit his right pad. Williamson has scored 32 off 155 balls.
NZ: 179/6 (85 overs)
New Zealand all-rounder Kyle Jamieson has joined his skipper Kane Williamson in the middle after the dismissal of Colin de Grandhomme. New Zealand trail by 44 runs and are currently batting at 175/6.
Jamieson: 13 (10)
Williamson: 28 (149)
Indian pacer Mohammed Shami has provided the first breakthrough after lunch, dismissing Colin de Grandhomme for 13 runs. Kane Williamson is still in the middle batting at 28 (148). With de Grandhomme's dismissal, Shami picked his third wicket of the day. New Zealand 162/6 trail by 55 runs.
Final. 82.1: WICKET! C de Grandhomme (13) is out, lbw Mohammad Shami, 162/6 https://t.co/CmrtWsugSK #INDvNZ #WTC21— BCCI (@BCCI) June 22, 2021
Mohammed Shami has been brought in by Indian skipper Virat Kohli to the ball with the new ball that came into the play in the 81st over.
NZ: 161/5 (81 overs)
Williamson: 28 (143)
de Grandhomme: 12 (28)
Plenty of "make it large moments" on Day 5 as three wickets were taken quickly by India:— ICC (@ICC) June 22, 2021
💥 Ross Taylor caught by Shubman Gill
💥 Ishant Sharma gets Henry Nicholls
💥 BJ Watling caught by Mohammad Shami#WTC21 Final | #INDvNZ | @royalstagmil pic.twitter.com/eiC1iHpx8I
A Colin de Grandhomme single off Jadeja pushes the team total to 150/5. 67 runs behind now with Williamson 23* De Grandhomme 10* at the Hampshire Bowl. Follow play LIVE in NZ with @skysportnz. Scorecard | https://t.co/9M1mvODiZ3 #WTC21 pic.twitter.com/3KGUduED2D— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 22, 2021
0-0-0-0-0-0
Maiden over for Ravindra Jadeja
NZ: 147/5 (76 overs)
Williamson: 21 (119)
de Grandhomme: 9 (22)
New Zealand all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme started the second session with a beautiful boundary through the covers off Jasprit Bumrah's bowling. New Zealand trail by 78 runs.
NZ: 139/5 (73 overs)
Final. 72.1: J Bumrah to C de Grandhomme (4), 4 runs, 139/5 https://t.co/CmrtWsugSK #INDvNZ #WTC21— BCCI (@BCCI) June 22, 2021
The play has resumed after lunch with New Zealand batsmen Kane Williamson and Colin de Grandhomme in the middle, batting at 135/5.
Post Lunch…. Indian bowlers holding on to the fuller length and New Zealand batsmen showing intent in rotating the strike will be crucial. For the viewers a test cricket delight! #INDvsNZ #WTC21— Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) June 22, 2021
Best pace attacks in Tests since the start of 2018:— Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) June 22, 2021
(Min.10 matches)
Avg
22.82 - Ind (351* wkts)
24.02 - SA (362)
24.99 - NZ (359)
25.66 - Aus (334)
26.01 - Eng (480)
26.23 - WI (286)
28.70 - Pak (236)
33.68 - SL (199)
49.34 - Ban (67)#WTCFinal #INDvsNZ
If you are a ball, you would rather be hit by a Kane Williamson's bat and not a Virat Kohli's bat - He just kisses the ball. #WTC2021 #WTC2021Final #INDvsNZ— DK (@DineshKarthik) June 22, 2021
Match officials have called for lunch to mark the end of the first session. India bowlers were on top of the Kiwi batters as they picked 3 wickets since the start of play on Day 5. New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson is still batting in the middle alongside a relatively new batsman in the form of Colin de Grandhomme. Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma picked wickets for India as they dismissed Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, and BJ Watling in the course of their spell. New Zealand trail by 82 runs.
NZ: 135/5 (72 overs)
Williamson: 19 (112)
de Grandhomme: 0 (4)
That's Lunch on Day 5⃣ of the #WTC21 Final!— BCCI (@BCCI) June 22, 2021
3⃣ wickets for #TeamIndia
3⃣4⃣ runs for New Zealand
A fine first session for @imVkohli and Co. 👍 👍
Stay tuned for the second session of the day.
Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/CmrtWscFua pic.twitter.com/YXiWgCH0Ku
Shami has bowled out New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman BJ Watling for just 1 run. New Zealand are now 135/5 in 70.2 overs with Kane Williamson still batting in the middle.
Two wickets fall in quick succession.— BCCI (@BCCI) June 22, 2021
Ishant and Shami strike.
Nicholls and Watling depart.
Live - https://t.co/CmrtWsugSK #WTC21 pic.twitter.com/t4JgLBBPCh
Ishant Sharma has provided another breakthrough to the Indians as he dismissed Henry Nicholls for just 7 runs. Rohit Sharma took the catch at the slip. India picked its second wicket since the beginning of play on Day 5. New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman BJ Watling has joined his skipper Kane Williamson in the middle.
NZ: 134/4 (69.3 overs)
Final. 69.3: WICKET! H Nicholls (7) is out, c Rohit Sharma b Ishant Sharma, 134/4 https://t.co/CmrtWsugSK #INDvNZ #WTC21— BCCI (@BCCI) June 22, 2021
Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls are currently in the middle batting for New Zealand at 134/3 in 69 overs. The Kiwis have lost just one wicket since the beginning of play on Day 5.
Williamson: 19 (104)
Nicholls: 11 (37)
0-0-0-0-0-0 Bumrah: 0-36 (18 overs)
NZ: 128/3 (67 overs)
Williamson: 15 (97)
Nicholls: 6 (14)
Jasprit Bumrah has bowled yet another maiden over of his spell, which came right after a wicket fell in the previous over off Mohammed Shami's bowling.
NZ: 123/3 (65 overs)
Williamson: 15 (95)
Nicholls: 1 (4)
Mohammed Shami picked up the first wicket for India on Day 5 of the World Test Championship final. Shami provided the first breakthrough after the first one hour of play. Shami has dismissed Ross Taylor for 11 off 37 balls.
NZ: 117/3 (63.1 overs)
Final. 63.1: WICKET! R Taylor (11) is out, c Shubman Gill b Mohammad Shami, 117/3 https://t.co/CmrtWsugSK #INDvNZ #WTC21— BCCI (@BCCI) June 22, 2021
NZ: 117/2 (62 overs)
Williamson: 14 (82)
Taylor: 11 (36)
#TeamIndia bowlers have kept it tight in the first hour on Day 5, giving away just 15 runs.— BCCI (@BCCI) June 22, 2021
Live - https://t.co/CmrtWsugSK #WTC21 pic.twitter.com/hqzHHHHv8W
Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant missed a chance of a run-out off Ishant Sharma's bowling. It occurred in the 60th over when Taylor was facing Ishant. The third ball of the over nicked Taylor's glove and went straight to the boundary after Pant failed to stop it despite a full stretch.
NZ: 117/2 (60 overs)
This is currently Kane Williamson's slowest double-figure innings in Tests https://t.co/jn2bukA8Xt#INDvNZ #WTCFinal pic.twitter.com/0z4GyKhtMh— Andrew McGlashan (@andymcg_cricket) June 22, 2021
NZ: 112/2 (58 overs)
Williamson: 13 (73)
Taylor: 7 (21)