India Vs New Zealand WTC Final Live Score Day 5: Pujara-Kohli Unbeaten; Ind 64/2 Stumps

Play on Day 5 has begun with Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor assuming charge for New Zealand with the overnight score of 101/2 in 49 overs.

Image Credit: ICC

23:36 IST, June 22nd 2021
Southee sends both openers to pavilion; Stumps announced on Day 5

IND 217 & 64/2 (30)

India lead by 32 runs

21:39 IST, June 22nd 2021
Shubman Gill-Rohit Sharma off to a good start

IND 217 & 11/0 (6.1)

20:55 IST, June 22nd 2021
Jadeja wraps up New Zealand's innings, Black Caps lead by 32 runs

After getting hit for a huge six, Ravindra Jadeja clean bowled Tim Southee when he was batting at 30.

NZ 249 (99.2)

20:29 IST, June 22nd 2021
Williamson misses out his half-century, NZ gets slender lead

NZ 221/8 (94)

20:04 IST, June 22nd 2021
200 comes for New Zealand

New Zealand has crossed the 200-run mark after a balanced play throughout the day. Indian bowlers have been on top of Kiwi batters, but Kane Williamson stuck around and ensured the Kiwis cross the crucial 200-run mark. 

NZ: 202/7 (89 overs)

Williamson: 43 (164)

Southee: 3 (11)

19:55 IST, June 22nd 2021
IND vs NZ WTC Final: Shami picks his fourth!

Mohammed Shami is on fire at the moment as he picked his fourth wicket in the World Test Championship final, dismissing New Zealand all-rounder Kyle Jamieson for 21 right after he hit him for a six on the previous ball.  New Zealand 192/7 trail by 25 runs.

 

19:52 IST, June 22nd 2021
Jamieson hits first six of WTC final

New Zealand all-rounder Kyle Jamieson has hit the first six of the World Test Championship final, which came in the 87th over of the second innings on Day 5. 

19:42 IST, June 22nd 2021
Williamson survives lbw scare

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, who is looking dangerous in the middle, survived an lbw appeal by the Indians after a ball by Shami hit his right pad. Williamson has scored 32 off 155 balls. 

NZ: 179/6 (85 overs)

19:33 IST, June 22nd 2021
Kyle Jamieson joins Kane Williamson

New Zealand all-rounder Kyle Jamieson has joined his skipper Kane Williamson in the middle after the dismissal of Colin de Grandhomme. New Zealand trail by 44 runs and are currently batting at 175/6. 

Jamieson: 13 (10)

Williamson: 28 (149)

19:25 IST, June 22nd 2021
IND vs NZ WTC Final: Shami strikes again, de Grandhomme goes!

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami has provided the first breakthrough after lunch, dismissing Colin de Grandhomme for 13 runs. Kane Williamson is still in the middle batting at 28 (148). With de Grandhomme's dismissal, Shami picked his third wicket of the day. New Zealand 162/6 trail by 55 runs. 

 

19:17 IST, June 22nd 2021
Shami on the roll with the new ball

Mohammed Shami has been brought in by Indian skipper Virat Kohli to the ball with the new ball that came into the play in the 81st over. 

NZ: 161/5 (81 overs)

Williamson: 28 (143)

de Grandhomme: 12 (28)

19:09 IST, June 22nd 2021
IND vs NZ WTC Final: NZ - 151/5

 

19:06 IST, June 22nd 2021
pointer
IND vs NZ WTC Final

0-0-0-0-0-0

Maiden over for Ravindra Jadeja

NZ: 147/5 (76 overs)

Williamson: 21 (119)

de Grandhomme: 9 (22)

18:47 IST, June 22nd 2021
De Grandhomme starts the second session with a boundary

New Zealand all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme started the second session with a beautiful boundary through the covers off Jasprit Bumrah's bowling. New Zealand trail by 78 runs. 

NZ: 139/5  (73 overs)

 

18:41 IST, June 22nd 2021
IND vs NZ WTC Final: Play resumes after lunch

The play has resumed after lunch with New Zealand batsmen Kane Williamson and Colin de Grandhomme in the middle, batting at 135/5. 

18:36 IST, June 22nd 2021
Pragyan Ojha's advise for WTC finalists

 

pointer
Does India have the best pace attack in Tests?

 

pointer
Karthik on Williamson's soft touch and Kohli's hard touch comparison

 

pointer
IND vs NZ WTC Final: Lunch break!

Match officials have called for lunch to mark the end of the first session. India bowlers were on top of the Kiwi batters as they picked 3 wickets since the start of play on Day 5. New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson is still batting in the middle alongside a relatively new batsman in the form of Colin de Grandhomme. Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma picked wickets for India as they dismissed Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, and BJ Watling in the course of their spell. New Zealand trail by 82 runs. 

NZ: 135/5 (72 overs)

Williamson: 19 (112)

de Grandhomme: 0 (4)

 

17:55 IST, June 22nd 2021
Shami clears Watling's wicket

Shami has bowled out New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman BJ Watling for just 1 run. New Zealand are now 135/5 in 70.2 overs with Kane Williamson still batting in the middle. 

 

pointer
Ishant Sharma strikes, Nicholls goes!

Ishant Sharma has provided another breakthrough to the Indians as he dismissed Henry Nicholls for just 7 runs. Rohit Sharma took the catch at the slip. India picked its second wicket since the beginning of play on Day 5. New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman BJ Watling has joined his skipper Kane Williamson in the middle. 

NZ: 134/4 (69.3 overs) 

 

pointer
NZ: 134/3 in 69 overs

Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls are currently in the middle batting for New Zealand at 134/3 in 69 overs. The Kiwis have lost just one wicket since the beginning of play on Day 5. 

Williamson: 19 (104)

Nicholls: 11 (37)

pointer
IND vs NZ WTC Final: Bumrah bowls another maiden

0-0-0-0-0-0 Bumrah: 0-36 (18 overs)

NZ: 128/3 (67 overs)

Williamson: 15 (97)

Nicholls: 6 (14)

pointer
Bumrah bowls a maiden after wicket from Shami

Jasprit Bumrah has bowled yet another maiden over of his spell, which came right after a wicket fell in the previous over off Mohammed Shami's bowling.

NZ: 123/3 (65 overs)

Williamson: 15 (95)

Nicholls: 1 (4) 

pointer
IND vs NZ WTC Final: Shami strikes for India!

Mohammed Shami picked up the first wicket for India on Day 5 of the World Test Championship final. Shami provided the first breakthrough after the first one hour of play. Shami has dismissed Ross Taylor for 11 off 37 balls. 

NZ: 117/3 (63.1 overs)

 

pointer
IND vs NZ WTC Final: Drinks break!

NZ: 117/2 (62 overs)

Williamson: 14 (82)

Taylor: 11 (36)

 

pointer
Pant misses chance of a run-out

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant missed a chance of a run-out off Ishant Sharma's bowling. It occurred in the 60th over when Taylor was facing Ishant. The third ball of the over nicked Taylor's glove and went straight to the boundary after Pant failed to stop it despite a full stretch. 

NZ: 117/2 (60 overs)

pointer
Williamson plays his slowest double-figure innings in Tests

 

pointer
IND vs NZ WTC Final: Williamson, Taylor looking good in the middle

NZ: 112/2 (58 overs)

Williamson: 13 (73)

Taylor: 7 (21)

