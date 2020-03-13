India Vs South Africa: BCCI/CSA To Jointly Work On Revised Schedule Of ODI Series

The three-match ODI series between India and South Africa which was called off in the view of the novel Coronavirus scare will now be rescheduled at a later date. Earlier, it was learnt that the remaining two ODIs would be played in empty stadiums at Lucknow and Eden Gardens, Kolkata respectively. Meanwhile, it was also learnt that the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) had also stopped the ticket sales.

READ: Sourav Ganguly issues first statement after IPL gets postponed & India-SA ODIs cancelled

READ: Leading players want full DRS for next Ranji season, BCCI open to it

BCCI/CSA to reschedule the ODI series

After the three-match ODI series was called off on Friday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to their official Twitter handle and confirmed that the matches will be rescheduled at a later date. In a statement issued by the BCCI secretary Jay Shah, not only was it confirmed that the ODI matches will be rescheduled but it was also revealed that the BCCI-CSA (Cricket South Africa) will jointly work out the revised schedule.

The first match held at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Thursday was abandoned due to rain without a ball being bowled.

READ: Series cancellation comes as dampener for UPCA

IPL Postponed

An advisory released on Friday afternoon quoted BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and said, "The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to suspend IPL 2020 till 15th April 2020, as a precautionary measure against the ongoing novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation."

"The BCCI is concerned and sensitive about all its stakeholders, and public health in general, and it is taking all necessary steps to ensure that, all people related to IPL including fans have a safe cricketing experience. The BCCI will work closely with the Government of India along with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and all other relevant Central and State Government departments in this regard."

WATCH: Here's how PSL players are making do without handshakes & fistbumps amid Coronavirus