India VS South Africa: Lucknow ODI Will Be Held In An Empty Stadium Says UPCA Secretary

The second ODI between India and South Africa which will be played at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday is now going to be played in an empty stadium due to the outbreak of COVID-19 which has spread its tentacles all over the world. This news has been officially confirmed by the secretary of Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association Yudhveer Singh.

'2nd ODI to be played in an empty stadium': Yudhveer Singh

"We have spoken to BCCI officials and second ODI between India and South Africa in Lucknow on March 15 will be held in an empty stadium", said Yudhveer Singh, the secretary of Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association.

The rain has the final say in the 1st ODI

Cricket fans were disappointed after the first of the three-match ODI series between India and South Africa was abandoned due to rain without a ball being bowled at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Thursday. Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya was all set to make his return to international cricket after a lower back injury had kept him out of action for six months but the fans could not witness it as the rain had the final say in the contest.

South Africa tour of India ODI series

With the first ODI abandoned both teams will be leaving no stone unturned in winning the remaining two One Day Internationals. Meanwhile, the HPCA Stadium had also hosted the first T20I between India and South Africa in September last year which was also abandoned due to rain. The T20I series ended as a stalemate as both teams ended up winning the two games each that followed. However, Kohli & Co. returned the favour in the Test series as they whitewashed the Faf du Plessis-led side 3-0.

Now, in the second leg of this bilateral series, it remains to be seen which team will have the last laugh. The second ODI will be played at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday while the series-deciding third ODI will be played at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

