MS Dhoni Scores A Quickfire Ton In A Recent Practice Game, Puts IPL Teams On Notice

MS Dhoni is leaving no stone unturned during the practice matches as he is sweating hard to be match-ready ahead of the upcoming edition of the IPL which gets underway on March 29. Dhoni who was back in business earlier this month has been making his bat do the talking and put all the participating teams on notice after he had hit five straight maximums recently. Now, it has been learned that the CSK skipper has scored a century in a practice match.

MS Dhoni scores a quickfire ton

During a recent practice match, not only did Mahendra Singh Dhoni take the opposition bowlers to the cleaners but also struck a magnificent century as per reports. As per reports, the practice match was played at CSK's home ground i.e the MA Chidambaram Stadium and while there was no scoreboard to keep a check on all the scores and other details, the reports have confirmed that the 2011 World Cup-winning skipper had scored a quickfire 123 off just 91 deliveries.

CSK to face MI in the tournament opener

Chennai Super Kings will face the defending champions Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener which will be played at the Wankhede Stadium on March 29. The two teams had a face-off in that edge of the seat thriller grand finale in the last edition where Rohit Sharma & Co. had held their nerves to win their record fourth IPL title.

On a personal note, this season will be a crucial one for the former Indian captain as a good season here can get him back onto the national selectors' radar. With the T20 World Cup fast approaching, MSD will have to be at his best to get into the scheme of things. Not only will Dhoni look to make his bat do the talking but he will also be eager to lead his team to a fourth IPL triumph.

Meanwhile, a final call will be taken on conducting the 13th edition of IPL on Saturday. It remains to be seen whether the competition will be called off, postponed or be held behind closed (crowd less stadiums) doors due to the outbreak of COVID-19 which has spread its tentacles all over the world.

