India Vs Sri Lanka 2021: SLC Names Top Indian Brand As Principal Sponsor For Series

India and Sri Lanka are all set to take on each other in the limited-overs series starting July 13. On Monday, the second-string Team India squad for Sri Lanka took off for the island nation where the two sides will lock horns across three ODIs and as many T20I games. Notably, this will be the first time in 23 years that India will play two teams simultaneously. The last time it happened was in 1998 when two separate Indian teams took part in the Commonwealth Games and the Sahara Cup.

Sri Lanka cricket ropes in Kent RO as sponsors for T20I series vs India

Ahead of the India vs Sri Lanka 2021 series, one of India's leading manufacturing Water Purifying Solutions, Kent RO has been roped in by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) as their team’s 'Back of Jersey' branding partner for the T20I series. The three-match T20I series will be played on July 21, 23 and 25 in Colombo. Speaking about the association, CEO of SLC, Ashley De Silva said that they are extremely happy with KENT RO’s partnership with Sri Lanka Cricket.

He added that they consider this partnership in high esteem as these are the kind of relationships which helps shape the forward journey of Sri Lanka Cricket. Opening up on its role in connecting SLC and Kent RO, Mr. Arshad Shawl, Founder and Director of Alliance Advertising said that they are excited to envisage this partnership between KENT and the SLC. He stated that Kent RO has always been a pioneer when it comes to celebrating sportsmanship.

Shawl opined that since a series between India and Sri Lanka is being played after a gap, these matches are expected to draw high viewership across TV and Digital. He added that apart from awareness, their experience, and expertise, being seeing on the team jerseys does catapult the brand’s perception and imagery with high ROI. Shawl reckoned that they are looking forward to a fantastic series and hope to build a stronger relationship with Sri Lanka Cricket. Besides Kent RO, Dream11 & Skoda will also be sponsoring the India vs Sri Lanka 2021 series.

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India, Rahul Dravid appointed 'head coach'

It is worth mentioning that this will be Shikhar Dhawan's first international captaincy stint. In the past, the India opener has captained Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL where he led the side in 10 matches out of which they won four. Moreover, choosing Dhawan to lead the side makes sense because he is the most experienced player in the squad and his record in the island nation is also astounding. Having played four ODIs in Sri Lanka, Dhawan has scored 190 runs at a blistering strike rate of 127.52.

On the other hand, Rahul Dravid will act as the head coach on India's national team for the first time in his career. He is currently the coach of the Indian Under-19 team. The Indian veteran was appointed coach of the India A and Under-19 cricket teams in 2015 and since then, he has been nurturing and grooming young talent in order to make them ready for the highest level. Under his tutelage, the Indian Under-19 team won the World Cup in 2018.

Ind vs SL 2021 schedule

India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI: July 13, 2021 - Colombo - 10:00 AM (IST)

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI: July 16, 2021 - Colombo - 10:00 AM (IST)

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI: July 18, 2021 - Colombo - 10:00 AM (IST)

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I: July 21, 2021 - Colombo - 7:00 PM (IST)

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I: July 23, 2021 - Colombo - 7:00 PM (IST)

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I: July 25, 2021 - Colombo - 7:00 PM (IST)

England vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI: Three Sri Lankan cricketers suspended for breaching bio-secure bubble

Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella and Danushka Gunathilaka were suspended by Sri Lanka Cricket on Monday and were subsequently recalled from the ongoing England vs Sri Lanka 2021 series. The aforementioned Sri Lankan players breached their bio-bubble in England which resulted in their suspension. The trio is likely to face up to a one-year ban as Sri Lanka cricket is seeking harsher punishment.

If these Sri Lanka cricketers are penalized heavily, it could lead to them missing the upcoming India vs Sri Lanka 2021 limited-overs series, which could be a piece of welcome news for Shikhar Dhawan's men. Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella and Danushka Gunathilaka are among the most prominent Sri Lanka cricketers and their absence could be a massive blow for the hosts as they are already going through a challenging period with their below-par performances in recent times.

