India Vs Sri Lanka: Prithvi Shaw Names Player He Is Eager To Reunite With

Indian batsman Prithvi Shaw has had an eventful last year. The young opener was going through a lean patch during India's Test series against Australia after which he was dropped from the Indian squad. Shaw went back to training, worked on his technique, and came out all guns blazing in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 where he scored a record 827 runs.

Prithvi Shaw looking forward to Sri Lanka series, wants to open with Shikhar Dhawan

The Mumbai-based cricketer followed it up by carrying his glorious form in the IPL 2021 where he ended up as the fourth-highest runs scorer. He played eight games in the IPL 2021 where he scored 308 runs at an impressive average of 38.50 and a blistering strike rate of 166.49. Shaw reaped the rewards of his consistent performances as he was named in the Indian squad for the upcoming India vs Sri Lanka series in the Emerald Isles.

With Virat Kohli and co. busy with India vs NZ WTC Final and subsequent five-match Test series against England, Shikhar Dhawan has been appointed as the captain of the second-string India squad for Sri Lanka whereas Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been named his deputy. Recently, while speaking to InsideSport, Shaw opened up on his call-up to the India team for the Sri Lanka series and also named the player he is eager to open the batting with.

Shaw said that the India vs Sri Lanka series is a good opportunity for him. Expressing his happiness over getting picked again, the youngster added that he is really looking forward to the series. Shaw also expressed his desire to open with his opening partner at Delhi Capitals, Shikhar Dhawan. The two players were in scintillating form in the mid-way suspended IPL 2021 as they smashed two hundred partnerships and three fifty-run stands.

Speaking about the same, Shaw said that he had a really good partnership with Dhawan during the IPL. He added that he and the southpaw connected well and performed well together. Shaw also said that if given a chance in Sri Lanka, he would love to resume the same partnership with Dhawan, who is set to lead India for the first time. Shaw also went on to say that he has plans for Sri Lanka and would like to show them on the pitch and not reveal it before.

IMAGE SOURCE: PTI