Last Updated:

India Vs West Indies 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: India Win 1st Test By Innings And 141 Runs

India continued their performance from Day 1 of the first Test of India vs West Indies on Day 2, scoring centuries at Windsor Park from both Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal. In support of Yashasvi Jaiswal, who made his Test debut and is a centurion and will undoubtedly attempt a double century on Day 3 of this match, Virat Kohli, who came in at number four, held his composure to hit 36 off 96

Cricket News
 
| Written By
Digital Desk
India vs West Indies

India vs West Indies, Image-AP

pointer
02:43 IST, July 15th 2023
India vs West Indies 1st Test live update: India take 1-0 lead in the series

Ravichandran Ashwin with another. India won by the match by an innings and 141 runs. WI-130/10 after 50.3 overs.

pointer
02:24 IST, July 15th 2023
India vs West Indies 1st Test live update: Roach goes for a duck

Ashwin picks his 6th wicket, Roach goes for a duck. WI-108/9 after 46.4 overs. India are 1 wicket away from going 1-0 in the series.

pointer
02:09 IST, July 15th 2023
India vs West Indies 1st Test Live Update: India are 3 wickets away from taking 1-0 lead in the series

Alzarri Joseph also goes, West Indies are 7-down and towards an innings defeat. Trail by 171.

pointer
01:47 IST, July 15th 2023
India vs West Indies 1st Test live update: 6th wicket falls

West Indies are six down now. Alick Athanaze goes after scoring 28 runs. Ashwin picks up his 3rd wicket of the innings and 8th wicket of the match. WI-78/6 after 36.2 overs.

pointer
01:11 IST, July 15th 2023
India vs West Indies 1st Test live update: Half of the team is back in the dressing room

West Indies have lost its 5th wicket in the form of Joshua Da Silva. He goes after scoring 13 runs. WII-58/5.

pointer
00:42 IST, July 15th 2023
India vs West Indies 1st Test live update: Another one goes

West Indies are 4 down at 32. Raymon Reifer goes after scoring 11 runs.

pointer
00:38 IST, July 15th 2023
India vs West Indies 1st Test live update: WI lose wicket straight after Tea

Windies lose third in their second innings. Jermaine Blackwood goes after scoring just 5 runs. WI-32/3 after 20.3 overs.

pointer
00:14 IST, July 15th 2023
India vs West Indies 1st Test live update: Tea Day 3

West Indies are 27/2 after 19 overs at Tea on Day 3.

pointer
00:07 IST, July 15th 2023
India vs West Indies 1st Test live update: West Indies lose second

West Indies did not find the start they wanted. WI- 26/2 after 17.2 overs. Trail by 245 runs.

pointer
23:49 IST, July 14th 2023
India vs West Indies 1st Test Live Update: West Indies are in a shell

After lossing the wicket of Tagenarine Chanderpaul, West Indies are moving at a very slow rate. It is 14/1 after 12 overs.

pointer
23:18 IST, July 14th 2023
India vs West Indies 1st Test Live Update: West Indies off to a cautious start

West Indies openers have taken the cautious approach. WI-3/0 after 3 overs.

pointer
22:54 IST, July 14th 2023
India vs West Indies 1st Test Live Update: India declared at 421/5

After 152.2 overs India have amassed a total of 421 at the loss of 5  wickets and have declared the innings. Windies will take the field and have a huge task of exceeding the mammoth lead of 271 runs.

pointer
22:27 IST, July 14th 2023
India vs West Indies 1st Test Live Update: Kohli departs

Virat Kohli dismissed after scoring 76 runs. Rahkeem Cornwall got the wicket of Kohli. Ind-405/5 after 146 overs.

pointer
22:16 IST, July 14th 2023
India vs West Indies 1st Test, Live Update: 2nd session begins

The post-lunch proceedings have begun. India are 40024 after 143 overs.

pointer
21:33 IST, July 14th 2023
India vs West Indies 1st Test Live Update: India 400 up at Lunch on Day 3

Lunch has been declared on Day 3 of the 1st Test between India and West Indies. India- 400/4 after 142 overs. Lead by 250 runs.

pointer
20:59 IST, July 14th 2023
India vs West Indies 1st Test live update: Kohli gets to his fifty

Virat Kohli has the half century. India-362/4 after 133.3 overs.

pointer
20:44 IST, July 14th 2023
India vs West Indies 1st Test live update: Rahane perishes

Ajinkya Rahane goes after scoring just 3 runs. India-356/4 after 129.1 overs. Lead by 206.

pointer
20:29 IST, July 14th 2023
India vs West Indies 1st Test Live Update: Jaiswal departs

After scoring a well compiled 171 runs, Yashasi Jaiswal's innings has finally ended. He edged the delivery of Alzarri Joseph, and wicket-keeper Da Dilva made no mistake. India-350/3, lead by 200.

pointer
20:20 IST, July 14th 2023
India vs West Indies 1st Test live update: 350 up for India

India are goining strong and have achieved the mark of 350. The lead is also of 200 now.

pointer
19:52 IST, July 14th 2023
India vs West Indies 1st Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal completes 150

India are 323/2 after 118 overs. Yashasvi Jaiswal is on 152 and Virat Kohli is on 38. Lead by 173 runs.

pointer
18:40 IST, July 14th 2023
India vs West Indies 1st Test day 3 live updates: Indian batsmen look to make merry

Yashasvi Jaiswal ended the second day on a high and is one the verge of completing a 150 on his debut 

pointer
12:22 IST, July 14th 2023
India vs West Indies 1st Test day 3 live updates: Reactions on Jaiswal's 100

The cricket community came together to congratulate Yashasvi Jasiwal for his first Test century.
Read: 'Start Of A Marvellous Career': Cricket World Reacts To Yashasvi Jaiswal's Maiden Century

pointer
11:23 IST, July 14th 2023
India vs West Indies 1st Test day 3 live updates: "God of Cricket" applauded!

Former Indian cricketer went on to appreciate the centuries scored by Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma on twitter.  

pointer
09:14 IST, July 14th 2023
India vs West Indies 1st Test day 3 live updates: Jaiswal is 7 runs away from reaching 150

After becoming the first player to face the most balls in a Test match for the Indian Team (323)  will eye to secure another milestone for the country.

pointer
07:11 IST, July 14th 2023
India vs West Indies 1st Test day 3 live updates: When will the match start?

The match of India vs West Indies 1st Test day 3 will be starting at 7:30 PM IST.

pointer
07:11 IST, July 14th 2023
India vs West Indies 1st Test day 3 live updates: Yashasvi Jaiswal is keen to score double century

 Yashasvi Jaiswal will be eyeing his first double century on his first Test as he stands 143 runs in 350 balls (not out) and will start with Virat Kohli. 

pointer
07:11 IST, July 14th 2023
India vs West Indies 1st Test day 3 live updates: India lead by 162 runs

India are currently 312/2 and are leading their 1st Test by 162 runs. 

COMMENT
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com