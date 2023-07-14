India Vs West Indies 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: India Win 1st Test By Innings And 141 Runs

Quick links:
India vs West Indies, Image-AP
Ravichandran Ashwin with another. India won by the match by an innings and 141 runs. WI-130/10 after 50.3 overs.
Ashwin picks his 6th wicket, Roach goes for a duck. WI-108/9 after 46.4 overs. India are 1 wicket away from going 1-0 in the series.
Alzarri Joseph also goes, West Indies are 7-down and towards an innings defeat. Trail by 171.
West Indies are six down now. Alick Athanaze goes after scoring 28 runs. Ashwin picks up his 3rd wicket of the innings and 8th wicket of the match. WI-78/6 after 36.2 overs.
West Indies have lost its 5th wicket in the form of Joshua Da Silva. He goes after scoring 13 runs. WII-58/5.
West Indies are 4 down at 32. Raymon Reifer goes after scoring 11 runs.
Windies lose third in their second innings. Jermaine Blackwood goes after scoring just 5 runs. WI-32/3 after 20.3 overs.
West Indies are 27/2 after 19 overs at Tea on Day 3.
West Indies did not find the start they wanted. WI- 26/2 after 17.2 overs. Trail by 245 runs.
After lossing the wicket of Tagenarine Chanderpaul, West Indies are moving at a very slow rate. It is 14/1 after 12 overs.
West Indies openers have taken the cautious approach. WI-3/0 after 3 overs.
After 152.2 overs India have amassed a total of 421 at the loss of 5 wickets and have declared the innings. Windies will take the field and have a huge task of exceeding the mammoth lead of 271 runs.
Virat Kohli dismissed after scoring 76 runs. Rahkeem Cornwall got the wicket of Kohli. Ind-405/5 after 146 overs.
The post-lunch proceedings have begun. India are 40024 after 143 overs.
Lunch has been declared on Day 3 of the 1st Test between India and West Indies. India- 400/4 after 142 overs. Lead by 250 runs.
Virat Kohli has the half century. India-362/4 after 133.3 overs.
Ajinkya Rahane goes after scoring just 3 runs. India-356/4 after 129.1 overs. Lead by 206.
After scoring a well compiled 171 runs, Yashasi Jaiswal's innings has finally ended. He edged the delivery of Alzarri Joseph, and wicket-keeper Da Dilva made no mistake. India-350/3, lead by 200.
India are goining strong and have achieved the mark of 350. The lead is also of 200 now.
India are 323/2 after 118 overs. Yashasvi Jaiswal is on 152 and Virat Kohli is on 38. Lead by 173 runs.
Yashasvi Jaiswal ended the second day on a high and is one the verge of completing a 150 on his debut
The cricket community came together to congratulate Yashasvi Jasiwal for his first Test century.
Former Indian cricketer went on to appreciate the centuries scored by Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma on twitter.
A यशस्वी start to your Test career, @ybj_19! Well done.👏🏼— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 13, 2023
And a splendid century by @ImRo45.#WIvIND pic.twitter.com/o2g4vdwkMN
After becoming the first player to face the most balls in a Test match for the Indian Team (323) will eye to secure another milestone for the country.
Stumps on Day 2 of the opening #WIvIND Test!— BCCI (@BCCI) July 14, 2023
A solid show with the bat from #TeamIndia! 💪 💪
1️⃣4️⃣3️⃣* for @ybj_19
1️⃣0️⃣3️⃣ for Captain @ImRo45
3️⃣6️⃣* for @imVkohli
We will be back for Day 3 action tomorrow 👍 👍
Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/FWI05P4Bnd pic.twitter.com/6bhG1klod0
The match of India vs West Indies 1st Test day 3 will be starting at 7:30 PM IST.
Yashasvi Jaiswal will be eyeing his first double century on his first Test as he stands 143 runs in 350 balls (not out) and will start with Virat Kohli.
India are currently 312/2 and are leading their 1st Test by 162 runs.