'Jaiswal Is Super Special': Yashasvi Leaves Cricket World In Awe With Test Ton On Debut

As India gets ready for the ICC ODI World Cup in October and plays in a bilateral series against the West Indies that began with the Tests, the India vs. West Indies series is a statement that the future of the Indian cricket team is in good hands. India had 312/2 at stumps on day 2 and currently leads the Test by 162 runs.

Yashasvi Jaiswal created history on his first Test debut for India

For the rest of his life, Yashasvi Jaiswal will recall Day 2 of India vs. West Indies first Test in Dominica since it marked his dazzling entry into the record books with a stunning century in his first Test match. His excitement after making his first 100 runs in a white jersey perfectly encapsulated his triumph. In the 70th over, Jaiswal faced off-spinner Alick Athanaze, whom he sent with a bit shorter ball towards the long leg while swiftly moving towards the non-striker's end, where Rohit Sharma also started his run. Jaiswal sprinted for that one run with full passion, as he created a history that will boost India’s confidence for the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup 2023.

Yashasvi took off his helmet and jumped into the air, shouting thunderous cheers as soon as he finished that one run, which meant a lot to him, to secure his first century in Test cricket. He respectfully acknowledged the Indian dressing room with a bow as part of his customary celebration and was greeted with cheers, claps, and exultations. He even went to the Indian captain, Rohit Sharma, who was his opening partner and shared a big smile and a heartwarming tap from the mentor, who also scored 103 runs on day 2 of the India vs West Indies match.

The cricketing world reacts to Yashhasvi Jasiwal’s century

Hopefully start of a marvellous career for @ybj_19 well played young man. #INDvsWI — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) July 13, 2023

Delighted for young Yashasvi Jaiswal. He has shown again that he can bat in different gears. A hundred on debut used to be a rare occurrence and for a long time, was a poisoned chalice. He has it in him to score many even as more difficult challenges lie in wait — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 13, 2023

WOW! 🙌🏏 Yashasvi Jaiswal, you've arrived in style! What a way to make your test debut with a magnificent century! Jaiswal का भविष्य Yashasvi है 👏 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) July 13, 2023

A century is good!

A century on Test debut is special!

Yashasvi Jaiswal is super special!🙌



Congratulations on your maiden Test century @ybj_19👏 pic.twitter.com/8Ksgm49SHb — Lasith Malinga (@malinga_ninety9) July 14, 2023

A dream debut! 💯



Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes just the third Indian opener to make a Test hundred on debut 👏#WTC25 | #WIvIND | 📝: https://t.co/gPEvNeiqUe pic.twitter.com/bsIqz21cZ0 — ICC (@ICC) July 13, 2023

He is going to be a superstar .. @ybj_19 👍👍👍 1 Tests innings .. 1 Ton already .. — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 13, 2023

Proud of you, Yashasvi Jaiswal! 🩷 pic.twitter.com/PQjE3VnNI8 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) July 13, 2023

What a sensational debut for @ybj_19! A true marvel to watch as he becomes the youngest Indian to score a century on debut against West Indies. 🇮🇳 An innings filled with sheer talent, determination, and promise for the future. Congratulations to the youngster! @BCCI pic.twitter.com/zRhooU8Dbm — Jay Shah (@JayShah) July 13, 2023

Yashasvi Jaiswal received appreciation from Irfan Pathan, Harsha Bhogle, Aakash Chopra, Sachin Tendulkar, Lasith Malinga, and the ICC as a group for his incredible century. These cricketing figures and the world cricket governing body welcomed Jaiswal's exceptional accomplishment with their congratulations. Their encouragement and acknowledgment emphasized the importance of his century even more and reaffirmed Jaiswal's brilliance and rising fame. As fans and cricket lovers alike chimed in to praise Jaiswal's incredible achievement in the Test match arena, the social media platform turned into a hotbed of adulation.