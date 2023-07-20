India Vs West Indies 2023: Rohit Sharma Hands Debut To Veteran Pacer In IND Vs WI 2nd Test

Quick links:
Image: BCCI
Veteran Indian speedster Mukesh Kumar is going to make his debut for Team India in the 2nd India vs West Indies Test taking place at Queens Park Oval in Port of Spain. After winning the first match against West Indies, Team India decided to hand a debut to a veteran of the domestic circuit in the IND vs WI 2nd Test. Mukesh Kumar replaced Shardul Thakur in the playing XI. West Indies have won the toss and elected to bowl first.
3 things you need to know
Congratulations to Mukesh Kumar, who is all set to make his Test debut for #TeamIndia 🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/oSPbbVu2Rh— BCCI (@BCCI) July 20, 2023
All-rounder Shardul Thakur picked up a sore left groin and wasn't available for the 2nd Test. Mukesh has played 30 first-class matches and picked up 149 wickets at an average of 21.55.
West Indies have won the toss and elect to bowl first in the 2nd Test against #TeamIndia— BCCI (@BCCI) July 20, 2023
A look at our Playing XI for the game.
Live - https://t.co/d6oETzpeRx… #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/A0gDIXPo6z
West Indies XI: K Brathwaite (c), J Blackwood, K Mckenzie, T Chanderpaul, J Holder, K Roach, K Mckenzie, J Da Silva (wk), A Athanaze, S Gabriel, A Joseph, J Warrican
India XI: R Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, S Gill, V Kohli, A Rahane, R Jadeja, I Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, M Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, M Siraj