India Vs West Indies 2023: Rohit Sharma Hands Debut To Veteran Pacer In IND Vs WI 2nd Test

IND vs WI: After winning the first match against West Indies, Team India decided to hand a debut to a veteran of the domestic circuit in the IND vs WI 2nd Test.

India vs West Indies

Veteran Indian speedster Mukesh Kumar is going to make his debut for Team India in the 2nd India vs West Indies Test taking place at Queens Park Oval in Port of Spain. After winning the first match against West Indies, Team India decided to hand a debut to a veteran of the domestic circuit in the IND vs WI 2nd Test. Mukesh Kumar replaced Shardul Thakur in the playing XI. West Indies have won the toss and elected to bowl first. 

3 things you need to know

  • India and West Indies are playing their 100th Test with each other
  • This is Virat Kohli's 500th Test match
  • Mukesh Kumar is making his debut in the IND vs WI 2nd Test

India vs West Indies 2023: Mukesh Kumar makes his debut

All-rounder Shardul Thakur picked up a sore left groin and wasn't available for the 2nd Test. Mukesh has played 30 first-class matches and picked up 149 wickets at an average of 21.55.

IND vs WI Playing XI

West Indies XI: K Brathwaite (c), J Blackwood, K Mckenzie, T Chanderpaul, J Holder, K Roach, K Mckenzie, J Da Silva (wk), A Athanaze, S Gabriel, A Joseph, J Warrican

India XI: R Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, S Gill, V Kohli, A Rahane, R Jadeja, I Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, M Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, M Siraj

