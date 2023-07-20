India Vs West Indies Test 2023 Highlights: Kohli-Jadeja Partnership Provides Ind Stability

AB De Villiers makes a huge statement on the Player of the Match from the 1`st Test of the India vs West Indies.

He said:

The player who stood out for me was Yashasvi Jaiswal. Right at the top of the order, in his first Test, it does not happen every day that a youngster plays his first Test and scores a century. The first time I saw him play in the IPL, I knew there was something special about him. You could look at him and feel how much time he has to face the ball,

He has a lot of time. He is a nice, tall left-hander, the pace is not going to bother him. He has got time to make decisions and play, both against pace and spin. He is a very talented youngster, a very hot prospect for the future for Team India and I am happy to see him score that century in that match,