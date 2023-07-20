Last Updated:

India Vs West Indies Test 2023 Highlights: Kohli-Jadeja Partnership Provides Ind Stability

India vs West Indies Test 2023: Team India faces West Indies in their second and final Test of the series at Queens Park Oval. India vs West Indies Test match will begin on July 20 with Rohit Sharma and Co. looking to complete a whitewash in the WI vs IND Test series. Stay tuned to republicworld.com for all IND vs WI test match live score and updates.

Aryan Suraj
India vs West Indies live

India vs West indies Test 2023 live (Image: AP)

03:05 IST, July 21st 2023
India vs. West Indies live score updates: Stumps on Day 1

After losing the toss and coming onto bat, India have scored a total of 288 runs with the loss of 4 wickets. Kohli is batting on 87 ad Jadeja goes unbeaten at 36. India would look to capitalise the fair total on Day 1 into a big score on Day 2. 

02:24 IST, July 21st 2023
India vs. West Indies live score updates: Windies bowlers are bowling at a shorter length

WI bowlers are going all out with the short ball. However, Kohli and Jadeja haven't had any had any trouble in facing them.

01:52 IST, July 21st 2023
India vs. West Indies live score updates: Kohli gets to his 50

Virat Kohli has got to his 50 in his 500th international match. India-234/4 after 66.2 overs.

01:43 IST, July 21st 2023
India vs. West Indies live score updates: Kohli closing on a 50

Undua are 226/4 after 64 overs. Kohli 44* and Jadeja 17*.

01:16 IST, July 21st 2023
India vs. West Indies live score updates: India reach the score of 200

India have breached the 200-mark. Kohli batting on 30 off 63 and Jadeja is on 7 after facing 25 balls. India-201/4 after 58 overs.

00:36 IST, July 21st 2023
India vs. West Indies live score updates: Last session of Day 1 in play

India 182/4 after 51 overs. Kohli 18* and Jadeja 0*.

00:16 IST, July 21st 2023
India vs. West Indies live score updates: Rahane goes and Tea has been taken

Gabrial strikes again, takes the wicket of Ajinkya Rahane. India 182/4 after 50.4 overs. With the wicket Tea has been taken.

00:05 IST, July 21st 2023
India vs. West Indies live score updates: Rahane and Kohli have taken a cautious approach

Runs are coming at a very slow pace. IndIA 178-3 after 49 overs.

23:24 IST, July 20th 2023
India vs. West Indies live score updates: Warrican takes the wicket of Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma goes after scoring 80 runs. India 155/3 after 39 overs.

23:07 IST, July 20th 2023
India vs. West Indies live score updates: Gill goes at another low-score

Kemar Roach takes the wicket of Shubman Gill. He goes after making 10 runs. India-152/2 after 35/4 overs.

22:57 IST, July 20th 2023
India vs. West Indies live score updates: Sharma survices

It was a loud LBW appeal from Gabrial on Sharma. The on-field umpire did not raise the finger and the matter went to upstairs where a spike was found from the bat before the ball hit the pad of Rohit Sharma. 

22:49 IST, July 20th 2023
India vs. West Indies live score updates: WI gets first success in the match

Yashasvi Jaiswal goes after a fair 57 runs off 74 balls. Jason Holder took the wicket of Jaiswal. India-139/1 after 32 overs.

21:46 IST, July 20th 2023
India vs. West Indies live score updates: India at a strong position at Lunch on Day 1

ae 121/0 at lunch on Day 1. Rohit Sharma is at 63* and Yashasvi Jaiswal is on 52*.

21:24 IST, July 20th 2023
India vs. West Indies live score updates: Jaiswal continues great form

After an eemphatic 173-run knock in 1st Test, Jaiswal has continued the flow of runs. He gets to his 50.

20:14 IST, July 20th 2023
India vs. West Indies live score updates: Both the openers looked in touch

West Indies bowlers have failed to make an impact

19:33 IST, July 20th 2023
India vs. West Indies live score updates: Yashasvi and Rohit open for the visitors

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma will seek to solidify a perfect stand

19:11 IST, July 20th 2023
India vs. West Indies live score updates: Shardul Thakur misses out due to a groin issue

Mukesh Kumar has replaced Shardul Thakur who seems to be struggling with a groin issue

19:11 IST, July 20th 2023
India vs. West Indies live score updates: India to bat first

West Indies won the toss and have decided to bat first 

19:03 IST, July 20th 2023
India vs. West Indies live score updates: Mukesh Kumar to make his debut for India

Fast bowler Mukesh Kumar is set to make his Test debut against West Indies

18:30 IST, July 20th 2023
India vs. West Indies live score updates: Toss will happen shortly

Toss could play a vital role in this second Test match between India and West Indies

16:24 IST, July 20th 2023
India vs. West Indies live score updates: India is at the top of the WTC table

Follwing their win over West Indies, Indiam team is leading the World Test Championship table and will hope to continue their momentum.

13:09 IST, July 20th 2023
India vs. West Indies live score updates: Virat Kohli during practice for India

Virat Kohli is all smiles ahead of the 2nd and final Test of the India vs West Indies series. 
(Image-BCCI)

12:23 IST, July 20th 2023
India vs. West Indies live score updates: Rahul Dravid on Kohli's achievements

In a video posted by BCCI, Rahul Dravid talks about Virat Kohli's achievement of reaching 500 International matches for India.

 

12:23 IST, July 20th 2023
India vs. West Indies live score updates: Can WI see Russell's return?

Andre Russell eyes to return into the West Indies squad for the upcoming T20I matches against India.

He stated:  "I am available. I want to be a part of the next World Cup so that would be something special to me if they can add me to the squad," 

"I am willing to play a couple of series to make myself available. I am not just going to turn up and say I want to play at the World Cup from nothing at all."

Russell wants to play the ICC T20I World Cup for the West Indies.

11:33 IST, July 20th 2023
India vs West Indies live score updates: POTM gets acknowledged by the sport's legends

AB De Villiers makes a huge statement on the Player of the Match from the 1`st Test of the India vs West Indies.
He said: 

The player who stood out for me was Yashasvi Jaiswal. Right at the top of the order, in his first Test, it does not happen every day that a youngster plays his first Test and scores a century. The first time I saw him play in the IPL, I knew there was something special about him. You could look at him and feel how much time he has to face the ball,

He has a lot of time. He is a nice, tall left-hander, the pace is not going to bother him. He has got time to make decisions and play, both against pace and spin. He is a very talented youngster, a very hot prospect for the future for Team India and I am happy to see him score that century in that match,

Read More: AB De Villiers Makes A Gigantic Remark On India's Talented Youngster Ahead Of 2nd Test

10:23 IST, July 20th 2023
India vs West Indies live score updates: Indian captain makes a huge statement on Team India's future

Read: Rohit Sharma Drops Huge Statement On Transition Of Indian Cricket: 'Our Role Is Important'

09:16 IST, July 20th 2023
India vs West Indies live score updates: Another milestone for Virat Kohli

 

07:25 IST, July 20th 2023
India vs West Indies live score updates: Debut on the cards for 2nd Test?

Mukesh Kumar could make his possible Test debut for India.

 

07:14 IST, July 20th 2023
India vs West Indies live score updates: Batting coach on Virat Kohli
07:14 IST, July 20th 2023
India vs West Indies live score updates: Happy faces before the 2nd Test
