India Vs West Indies Test 2023 Highlights: Kohli-Jadeja Partnership Provides Ind Stability

India vs West indies Test 2023 live (Image: AP)
After losing the toss and coming onto bat, India have scored a total of 288 runs with the loss of 4 wickets. Kohli is batting on 87 ad Jadeja goes unbeaten at 36. India would look to capitalise the fair total on Day 1 into a big score on Day 2.
WI bowlers are going all out with the short ball. However, Kohli and Jadeja haven't had any had any trouble in facing them.
Virat Kohli has got to his 50 in his 500th international match. India-234/4 after 66.2 overs.
Undua are 226/4 after 64 overs. Kohli 44* and Jadeja 17*.
India have breached the 200-mark. Kohli batting on 30 off 63 and Jadeja is on 7 after facing 25 balls. India-201/4 after 58 overs.
India 182/4 after 51 overs. Kohli 18* and Jadeja 0*.
Gabrial strikes again, takes the wicket of Ajinkya Rahane. India 182/4 after 50.4 overs. With the wicket Tea has been taken.
Runs are coming at a very slow pace. IndIA 178-3 after 49 overs.
Rohit Sharma goes after scoring 80 runs. India 155/3 after 39 overs.
Kemar Roach takes the wicket of Shubman Gill. He goes after making 10 runs. India-152/2 after 35/4 overs.
It was a loud LBW appeal from Gabrial on Sharma. The on-field umpire did not raise the finger and the matter went to upstairs where a spike was found from the bat before the ball hit the pad of Rohit Sharma.
Yashasvi Jaiswal goes after a fair 57 runs off 74 balls. Jason Holder took the wicket of Jaiswal. India-139/1 after 32 overs.
ae 121/0 at lunch on Day 1. Rohit Sharma is at 63* and Yashasvi Jaiswal is on 52*.
After an eemphatic 173-run knock in 1st Test, Jaiswal has continued the flow of runs. He gets to his 50.
West Indies bowlers have failed to make an impact
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma will seek to solidify a perfect stand
Mukesh Kumar has replaced Shardul Thakur who seems to be struggling with a groin issue
West Indies won the toss and have decided to bat first
Fast bowler Mukesh Kumar is set to make his Test debut against West Indies
Toss could play a vital role in this second Test match between India and West Indies
Follwing their win over West Indies, Indiam team is leading the World Test Championship table and will hope to continue their momentum.
Virat Kohli is all smiles ahead of the 2nd and final Test of the India vs West Indies series.
(Image-BCCI)
In a video posted by BCCI, Rahul Dravid talks about Virat Kohli's achievement of reaching 500 International matches for India.
Andre Russell eyes to return into the West Indies squad for the upcoming T20I matches against India.
He stated: "I am available. I want to be a part of the next World Cup so that would be something special to me if they can add me to the squad,"
"I am willing to play a couple of series to make myself available. I am not just going to turn up and say I want to play at the World Cup from nothing at all."
Russell wants to play the ICC T20I World Cup for the West Indies.
AB De Villiers makes a huge statement on the Player of the Match from the 1`st Test of the India vs West Indies.
He said:
The player who stood out for me was Yashasvi Jaiswal. Right at the top of the order, in his first Test, it does not happen every day that a youngster plays his first Test and scores a century. The first time I saw him play in the IPL, I knew there was something special about him. You could look at him and feel how much time he has to face the ball,
He has a lot of time. He is a nice, tall left-hander, the pace is not going to bother him. He has got time to make decisions and play, both against pace and spin. He is a very talented youngster, a very hot prospect for the future for Team India and I am happy to see him score that century in that match,
Mukesh Kumar could make his possible Test debut for India.
