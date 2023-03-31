'India Will Definitely Not Visit Pakistan': PAK Legend Slams PCB's Move For ODI World Cup

There has been loads of confusion regarding Pakistan's participation in the ICC ODI World Cup and India's presence in the 2023 Asia Cup which are to be hosted by India and Pakistan respectively. The sub-continent giants have made their positions clear recently as they insisted they haven't been able to nail down a decision and are in continuous dialogue with ACC. It remains to be seen whether they manage to shrug off their difficulties in a manner to arrive at the biggest stage of cricket.

Danish Kaneria hits back at Pakistan regarding ICC World Cup participation

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria seems pretty miffed with Pakistan's current stance. The player who is believed to be a staunch critic of Pakistan Critics hit back at his country na dtheir stand once again. The former international opened up, “India will definitely not visit Pakistan. If Pakistan think that they can conduct the tournament without India, they should go ahead. But Pakistan not going to the World Cup isn't the right move."

He also went on to warn that the country might have to face punishments if they fail to appear in an ICC event. "If you want to play on the front foot, you have to tackle a lot of out swingers and in swingers. They might have to face some consequences, as the World Cup is an ICC event."

With Pakistan set to host the 2023 Asia Cup Kaneria further added that Pakistan should demand clarification from the Asian Cricket Council if they want to stage the tournament.

“The ACC needs to come out and give clarification on the matter. The board should make its stance clear and confirm where the Asia Cup is going to take place. If India refuse to play, and if Pakistan think they can still generate enough revenue, the tournament should go ahead. However, I feel that Pakistan should consider hosting it in Dubai."

Pakistan currently is preparing for two major competitions as they are poised to host the 2025 Champions Trophy alongside the 2023 Asia Cup. But teams have faced inconveniences in the past on Pakistani soil so it could further emerge as an issue in near future.