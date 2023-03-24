Asia Cup 2023 To Take Place In Pakistan, Team India To Play At A 'Neutral' Venue: Reports

The Asia Cup 2023 became a hot topic of discussion for the cricketing world, ever since the 2022 edition of the tournament concluded in UAE last September. The tournament first made it to the headlines after BCCI secretary and ACC president Jay Shah claimed the tournament will be shifted to a neutral venue as Team India won’t travel to Pakistan. This came as a shocker for Pakistan, who were scheduled to host the Asia Cup 2023 on their home soil.

With drama continuing for months to come, a fresh report by ESPNcricinfo revealed notable details about where the tournament will be hosted. As per the report, Asia Cup 2023 is likely to be held in Pakistan, with Team India playing their games at a neutral venue outside Pakistan. BCCI and PCB are said to have been involved in a standoff initially but are now understood to be brokering a resolution that will make them play the games against each other at a neutral venue.

Which country will host India’s matches at the Asia Cup 2023?

Although the neutral venue is yet to be confirmed, the report claims that UAE, Oman, Sri Lanka, and even England feature in the potential list of host nations. It is understood that whichever venue gets confirmed will host five matches, including two India vs Pakistan matchups. Here’s a look at the total no. of teams, key dates, and the tournament format to be used during the Asia Cup 2023.

Asia Cup 2023 format explained

It is worth noting that, India will find itself grouped together with Pakistan, alongside a qualifier in the group stage of the six-team tournament. The 2022 edition of the continental championship was played in the T20 format so that it serves as a practice tournament ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. Meanwhile, the 2023 edition will be a 50-over tournament, which will be played in the first half of September this year.

The tournament will last for 13 days and will see a total of 13 clashes, including the final. The top two teams from both groups will advance into the Super 4s, while the top two teams in the Super 4 stage head into the final. India can possibly face Pakistan a total of three times during the Asia Cup 2023.