India Women Make It To T20 WC Final: Harsha Bhogle, Virat Kohli Lead Applause On Twitter

Cricket News

India Women qualified for the ICC T20 World Cup final after their semi-final match against England Women was abandoned due to rain. Here's how Twitter reacted.

Written By Suraj Alva | Mumbai | Updated On:
India Women

India Women made history on Thursday after qualifying for their maiden ICC T20 World Cup final. The Women in Blue qualified for the final after their semi-final match against England Women was abandoned due to rain. Continuous rain delayed the toss and eventually, the match was called off without a ball being bowled. Here are some Twitter reactions from personalities such as Harsha Bhogle and Virat Kohli on India Women achieving this historic feat.

Ind W vs Eng W: Who won Ind W vs Eng W semi-final match?

India Women entered the final by virtue of being the best team among the two. The India Women side, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, had topped Group A with four victories in as many matches while England had finished second in Group B with three wins and a defeat. The English team had knocked India India Women out in the semis of the 2018 edition. 

Ind W vs Eng W: Harsha Bhogle, Virat Kohli lead Twitter reactions after India Women enter World Cup final

India Women now awaits the winners of the second semi-final match between South Africa Women and Australia Women. If the second semi-final between South Africa Women and Australia Women is also washed out, then the Proteas will advance to the summit clash since they topped their group. 

First Published:
COMMENT
