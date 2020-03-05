India Women Make It To T20 WC Final: Harsha Bhogle, Virat Kohli Lead Applause On Twitter

India Women made history on Thursday after qualifying for their maiden ICC T20 World Cup final. The Women in Blue qualified for the final after their semi-final match against England Women was abandoned due to rain. Continuous rain delayed the toss and eventually, the match was called off without a ball being bowled. Here are some Twitter reactions from personalities such as Harsha Bhogle and Virat Kohli on India Women achieving this historic feat.

Ind W vs Eng W: Who won Ind W vs Eng W semi-final match?

India Women entered the final by virtue of being the best team among the two. The India Women side, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, had topped Group A with four victories in as many matches while England had finished second in Group B with three wins and a defeat. The English team had knocked India India Women out in the semis of the 2018 edition.

☔ MATCH ABANDONED ☔



For the first time in their history, India have qualified for the Women's #T20WorldCup final 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/88DHzqTbnK — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) March 5, 2020

Ind W vs Eng W: Harsha Bhogle, Virat Kohli lead Twitter reactions after India Women enter World Cup final

Congratulations to the Indian Women's team on qualifying for the @T20WorldCup final. We are proud of you girls and wish you all the luck for the finals. 🇮🇳👏 @BCCIWomen — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 5, 2020

Congratulations to the Indian Women's team on reaching the @T20WorldCup final. Goodluck, get the cup home girls 🇮🇳🏆 @BCCIWomen — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) March 5, 2020

Would have been great to see the match, but many congratulations to @BCCIWomen for making it to the finals of the #T20WorldCup . A reward for winning 4 out of 4 in the group stages. Wishing the girls the very best for the finals on #WomensDay — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 5, 2020

India through to their first-ever #WT20WC finals. Played like champions in the league phase and reaping rewards of the same in the face of relentless downpour. All the best for 8th. 🤗👍 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 5, 2020

India Women now awaits the winners of the second semi-final match between South Africa Women and Australia Women. If the second semi-final between South Africa Women and Australia Women is also washed out, then the Proteas will advance to the summit clash since they topped their group.