'India Will Qualify For Finals Even If Match Against Eng Is Cancelled': ICC Women’s T20 WC

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 has witnessed that the Indian team put up an extraordinary performance and come out on top in all their league matches. The Indian eves finished the league stage as the table-toppers of their group with four wins in all the four matches that they have played so far. They registered wins against defending champions Australia and New Zealand. The Women In Blue will now take on England in the semi-final at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday.

The English team had knocked India out in the semis of the 2018 edition. However, in the ongoing edition, Harmanpreet & Co. can qualify for the final even without a ball being bowled.

India's road to the finals

It has been learned that rain is expected to play a spoilsport in both the semi-finals that are scheduled to be played on Thursday. As per weather reports, 15-30mm of rain is expected on March 5 i.e. during the day of the semi-final matches. Unfortunately, no reserve day has been scheduled for the semis which means that in case the match between India and England is abandoned without a ball being bowled, then the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side advances through to the summit clash which will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

As India are unbeaten in the competition, it will help their cause should there be a washout. England had lost just one match which was a close contest against South Africa where pacer Katherine Brunt had avoided a 'Mankading' in the final over of the game. In the end, it proved to be costly as the Proteas got home with two balls to spare.

Australia's title defence in danger

Reigning champions Australia will lock horns against a resurgent South Africa who are just peaking at the right time. Even that match will be played at the SCG and should that one be washed out as well, then it is South Africa who will be going through to the finals. This is because the Proteas had won their first three matches while their final group game against West Indies was washed out due to rain.

Australia, on the other hand, had lost their opening match against India due to which their last group match against New Zealand turned out to be a virtual quarterfinal. Meanwhile, another cause of concern for the defending champions is that their star all-rounder Ellyse Perry has been ruled out of the tournament due to a hamstring injury that she had sustained while fielding against New Zealand on Monday. Perry was seen limping off the field.

