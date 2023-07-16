India Women Vs Bangladesh Women Live Streaming: When & Where To IND Vs BAN 1st ODI Match?

Harmanpreet Kaur-led India women’s cricket team is currently on their tour of Bangladesh for a white ball assignment. India started the tour with a sensational 2-1 win in the T20I series. Both teams now head into a three-match ODI series, that begins on Sunday.

3 Things You Need To Know

India took a 2-0 lead in the T20I series before losing the third T20I

This is India’s first official tour after their exit from the T20 World Cup 2023

India are undefeated against Bangladesh in ODI Cricket

What to expect from the Bangladesh women vs India women 1st ODI?

Having encountered each other a total of five times in the ODI format of the game, Bangladesh are yet to beat the Women In Blue. Harmanpreet Kaur and co. will now look to keep their record intact, hoping to carry on the winning momentum from the T20I series. The last time both teams locked horns, India clinched a 3-0 whitewash, back in 2013. It is worth noting that India captain Harmanpreet Kaur is the only player to hit a hundred during ODI games between India and Bangladesh.

Where will the Bangladesh women vs India women 1st ODI be played?

The IND vs BAN 1st ODI will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla stadium in Dhaka.

When will Bangladesh women vs India women 1st ODI begin?

The Bangladesh women vs India women 1st ODI will begin from 9 a.m. IST onwards on Sunday, July 16.

Where to watch the BAN-W vs IND-W 1st ODI match live?

Cricket fans in India can watch the Bangladesh women vs India women 1st ODI live by tuning in to the live streaming on the official YouTube channel of Bangladesh Cricket. Unfortunately, the live telecast of the match will not be available in India.

Bangladesh women vs India women 1st ODI: What do the squads look like?

India Women Full Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Devika Vaidya, Uma Chetry (wk), Amanjot Kaur, S. Meghana, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Monica Patel, Rashi Kanojiya, Anusha Bareddy, Minnu Mani

Bangladesh Women Full Squad: Fargana Hoque, Sharmin Akhter, Lata Mondal, Salma Khatun, Ritu Moni, Rumana Ahmed, Nigar Sultana(C), Shamima Sultana, Jahanara Alam, Nahida Akter, Fahima Khatun