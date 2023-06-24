'From U12 Till Now': Jemimah Rodrigues Shares Heartwarming Post Featuring Arjun Tendulkar

Why you're reading this: Indian women's cricket team batter Jemimah Rodrigues has achieved a lot in her career at a very young age. She has been one of the top performers of the team and also shares a healthy friendship bond with each and every player of her team. Jemimah is also seen sharing reels and posts with her Indian teammates and friends very often on her official Instagram handle.

3 things you need to know

Jemimah Rodrigues played for Delhi Capitals in WPL 2023

Jemimah Rodrigues made a total of 126 runs in the inaugural season of the WPL

Rodrigues also shares a pretty healthy friendship bond with Indian opener Smriti Mandhana

Jemimah Rodrigues shares post with Arjun Tendulkar

Apart from being associated with the Indian women's cricket team, Jemimah Rodrigues also has a pretty strong friendship bond with Mumbai Indians pacer and Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar. Arjun and Jemimah who play domestic cricket for Mumbai have been playing together for a decade since the U12 days.

Jemimah recently shared an Instagram post with Arjun Tendulkar in which she was seen standing beside him after their practice session. She captioned the post, " From U12 days till now... We've come a long way."

Jemimah Rodrigues and Arjun Tendulkar recent performances

Arjun Tendulkar was part of the headlines in the Indian Premier League 2023 as he was finally able to make his tournament debut against the Kolkata Knight Riders. While playing for the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium, Arjun bowled a decent spell but was wicketless in that match.

However, his first wickets came against Sunrisers Hyderabad when he dismissed opponent batsman Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the 20th over. Though he only managed to play a total of four matches and picked up three wickets at an average of 30.67.

Jemimah Rodrigues on the other hand apart from playing for the Delhi Capitals in the inaugural season of the Women's Premier League, Rodrigues last played in the T20 World Cup 2023, and since then has not played any competitive cricket. Whereas towards the end of this month, Jemimah will move to Bangladesh along with her teammates and will feature in a three-match ODI and T20I series.