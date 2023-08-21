'India Won The 2011 WC Because Yuvraj-Raina Bowled': Ex-cricketer Cautions Hardik Pandya

Team India had a decent performance under Rohit Sharma in the India tour of the West Indies. However, that is only in the Test and ODI series. India faced a huge loss in the five-match T20I series, where Hardik Pandya led the team. India lost the 20-over series by 3-2, which raised questions about their performance in the upcoming Asia Cup and the ICC ODI World Cup.

3 things you need to know

India is currently facing a 3 match T20I series against Ireland in Dublin

Team India is currently leading the series by 2-0 under the captainship of Jasprit Bumrah

India won its last ICC trophy under MS Dhoni, who led them to win the ICC ODI World Cup 2011

Hardik Pandya’s fails to leave an impact in West Indies

Hardik Pandya, an experienced all-rounder for India, did not bat out his full allotment of overs in his most recent international game. In the deciding T20I encounter against the West Indies, he had an economy rate of 10.70, allowing 32 runs while picking up no wickets. Pandya's bowling performance during the Caribbean series was unimpressive despite his high expectations for the upcoming ICC World Cup in India, where he will serve as Rohit Sharma's deputy.

Significant expectations lay on Hardik Pandya's shoulders as an all-rounder as India moves away from its experimental era, particularly during the Asia Cup and the ICC World Cup. Jasprit Bumrah's addition has been a huge boon, making him the undisputed fast-bowling king in preparation for the next showcase tournaments.

The issue arises as to whether Hardik Pandya, as an all-rounder, can excel on the biggest stages. In the buildup to the ICC tournament, former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar voiced his concerns regarding the bowling talents of the great all-rounder.

Sanjay Manjrekar makes a huge statement about Hardik Pandya

Former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar addressed his views on Hardik Pandya's performance while talking on Star Sports’s Follow the Blue. He stated:

Hardik Pandya’s form is a little bit of concern, his bowling because you will have to do a lot of physical work in the world Cup because you need him as the all-rounder not just a batter so at least 6-7 over per innings is what is expected from him. When India won the ICC ODI World Cup 2011, it was because of people like Suresh Raina and Yuvraj Singh pure batters who bowled a bit, so Hardik Pandya’s bowling is very important,

In Rohit Sharma's absence, all-rounder Pandya led Team India's loss to the West Indies. He struggled to finish, scoring 14 runs off 18 balls in the series-deciding match. The Indian vice-captain scored 77 runs in five T20I matches against the West Indies.

Pandya bowled 15 overs for 31.50 against the two-time world champions. During the West Indies series, observers criticized his leadership decisions. Pandya bowled 13.4 overs and took one wicket in the three-match ODI series against the same opponents. The 29-year-old hopes to reclaim his all-rounder form during the Asia Cup.