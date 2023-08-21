R Ashwin Makes Bang-on Prediction On Ruturaj Gaikwad-Rinku Singh Ahead Of IND Vs IRE T20I

India beat Ireland and showcased a great performance on Sunday in the IND vs IRE T20I match. The visitors batted first after Ireland won the toss and decided to bowl. In 20 overs, Team India made 185/5 and later displayed great bowling prowess. The hosts failed to chase the score and were 152/8 in 20 overs, which led Jasprit Bumrah and co. to win the match by 33 runs.

3 things you need to know

India extended their lead in the T20I series by 2-0 over Ireland

The debutant Rinku Singh was named the Player of the Match

IND vs IRE 3rd T20I match will take place on Wednesday, August 23, 2023

R Ashwin makes a huge prediction on Rinku Singh and Rituraj Gaikwad

In the second T20Is between India and Ireland, spin ace Ravichandran Ashwin predicted that Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sanju Samson will be trending on social media after 40 minutes as he predicted the pitch to be batters paradise and Ashwin's prediction proved to be right as both Gaikwad and Rinku Singh played scintillating knock.

Interesting pitch! Par score estimation key at this stage. #INDvsIRE



I wish for Sanju and Rutu to be trending after 40 minutes.👍🏻👍🏻 — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) August 20, 2023

Gaikwad played an outstanding game, scoring his highest score in T20Is with a deserving fifty. After losing two early wickets, India rallied under Jasprit Bumrah's leadership thanks to this resolute innings. Gaikwad made an outstanding contribution of 58 runs off 43 deliveries, with six fours and one six.

The Indian team came into the second T20I in high spirits after their 2-run triumph in the first T20I. Having won the toss, Ireland's captain, Paul Stirling, chose to bowl first. India's position of 34/2 after losing Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tilak Varma in a matter of moments seemed to justify Ireland's decision to bowl first.

However, Samson and Gaikwad's 71-run partnership stabilized the Indian innings. Samson's innings ended with 40 runs, depriving him of a well-deserved fifty. In the latter phases of the game, Rinku Singh and Shivam Dube contributed significantly to India's score of 185/5.

Prasidh Krishna derails Ireland's chase

Prasidh Krishna continued his impressive return to top-of-the-shelf cricket as the pacer packed off Irish captain Paul Stirling and Lorcan Tucker in his first over to reduce the hosts to 19 for 2.

Leg-spinner Bishnoi castled Harry Tector with a googly, restricting Ireland to 31 for 3 in the Power Play segment.

Ireland's progress was made all the more difficult by the ever-climbing asking rate that often hovered around 12 and above.

But true to the Irish legacy, they fought bravely. Balbirnie was at the front of that mini fightback, making a strident fifty (71, 52 balls, 5x4, 4x6), before perishing to Arshdeep Singh.

His dismissal ended Ireland's faint hopes for a win and Mark Adair’s 15-ball 23providing a mere artificial excitement.

Indian bowlers were immense in their roles while giving their team a 33-run win in the second T20I and an inviolable 2-0 series lead over Ireland here on Sunday.