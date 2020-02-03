Ind Vs Pak U-19 WC S/F: Indian Colts Eye A Third Straight Final Berth-Live Updates

The Indian colts who have been consistent so far will be facing arch-rivals Pakistan in the first semi-final of the ICC U-19 World Cup 2020 at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on Tuesday. The reason why this will be an uphill task for India is that just like them the Pakistani outfit have also been consistent as well as undefeated in the tournament. Heading into this knockout clash, India had got the better of Australia while Pakistan defeated Afghanistan in their respective quarterfinals.

While the Priyam Garg-led side will be hoping to reach their third consecutive summit clash, their arch-rivals will be eyeing the first final berth in 14 years. The last time the Boys In Green had made it to the finals in 2006, they had beaten India in a low-scoring thriller. The last time these two teams had locked horns in the U-19 World Cup, India came out on top with a mammoth 203-run win en route to their record fourth U-19 World Cup triumph.

Ind vs Pak toss stats and records

Both India and Pakistan would not be worried about who wins the toss considering their recent history with the coin toss at the Under-19 World Cup. Under the captaincy of Priyam Garg, Team India have lost the toss on three occasions in their four games in the U19 World Cup 2020 so far. However, losing the toss has had no bearing on the side, as they have coasted to victories in all their games so far to book a semi-final spot against Pakistan. Pakistan U-19s skipper Rohail Nazir also boasts a similar record at the toss, losing thrice so far, and much like India, it has not affected their neighbours as they have registered wins in all their completed games. Teams prefer to bat first at the Senwes Park, as teams batting second have to deal with the slowness of the pitch. The winner of the Ind vs Pak toss could choose to bat first and put up runs on the board to defend a total in a crunch game.

Ind vs Pak Squads

India Squad: Priyam Garg (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Divyaansh Saxena, Dhruv Chand Jurel, Shashwat Rawat, Divyansh Joshi, Shubhang Hegde, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Atharva Ankolekar, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Sushant Mishra and Vidyadhar Patil

Pakistan Squad: Rohail Nazir (c), Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Haider Ali, Mohammad Shehzad, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Irfan Khan, Abbas Afridi, Fahad Munir, Qasim Akram, Amir Ali, Arish Ali Khan, Amir Khan, Naseem Shah, Tahir Hussain